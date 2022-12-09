Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
norfolkneradio.com
Trespassing complaint leads to arrest of Norfolk woman
A Norfolk woman was arrested after police discovered warrants during a trespass call. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the area of 11th Street and Phillip Avenue Friday afternoon for a complaint of a trespasser. The suspect, 37-year-old Magan Mahlin, was arrested for two warrants. Once she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
norfolkneradio.com
Malcolm edges Gretna, Norfolk for Class A One-Act title
Malcolm edged out both Gretna and Norfolk to take the Class A state one-act title on the final day of completion held at the Johnny Carson Theater in Norfolk on Friday. The Clipper's performance of “Jumanji, The Musical” also lead to Tyler Thieman winning the most outstanding male performer award. Malcolm also walked away with the best technical crew award.
norfolkneradio.com
Meeting to update road construction moved to next Wednesday
NORFOLK - Due to the possibility of inclement weather tomorrow, the public meeting to highlight Benjamin Avenue and 1st Street construction has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 21st at the Norfolk City Council Chambers. Representatives from both BX-Civil & Construction and United Contractors will be on hand to share current...
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash
WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
norfolkneradio.com
Lower gas prices expected to continue in Nebraska
OMAHA - Gas prices throughout the state and nation have continued to decrease as the holiday travel season approaches. Brian Ortner with Triple A the Auto Club Group thinks that trend will continue. "The state average has gone down 49 cents in this last month, which is a great sign...
norfolkneradio.com
North Bend at Battle Creek; Lutheran High at Homer
High School basketball comes your way this week on our family of stations this weekend. On Friday, we’ll be in Battle Creek as North Bend Central’s girls and boys take on the Braves. Coverage begins at 5:40 on 97.5 KEXL and KEXL.com. Then, on Saturday, our microphones will...
norfolkneradio.com
School board approves compensation rates for 2023-24 school year
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board approved the compensation rates for their staff at yesterday’s meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says the recommended 4.47% base increase is for the 2023 through 2024 school year and includes all costs including taxes, benefits and retirements. He says there were some factors outside of inflation that required the increase.
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local and area sports results; Tuesday's schedule
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 39-30 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Monday. Creighton men's basketball lost its fifth straight game as Ryan Nembhard last-second 3-point jump shot caromed off the rim as Arizona State held on to defeat the Jays 73-71 in the final game of the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas.
norfolkneradio.com
Unbeaten Cedar Catholic girls defeat Norfolk Catholic
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls improved to 4-0 on the season with a 39-30 victory over Norfolk Catholic on Monday. Makenna Noecker led the way for Cedar with 14 points while Laney Kathol added 12. Saylor Fischer paced the Knights with 10 . Addison Corr had 9. Norfolk Catholic is...
norfolkneradio.com
Janssen's big second half helps Wayne State men hold off Concordia-St. Paul, 77-73
Fifth year forward Jordan Janssen scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and posted his 47th career double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help Wayne State hold back Concordia-St. Paul 77-73 in a Northern Sun Conference South Division men’s basketball game Friday evening at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. WSC is now 8-2 and 3-1 in the NSIC while CSP is 2-7 and 0-4 in league games.
norfolkneradio.com
Hughes' 22 points leads Wayne State women past Concordia-St. Paul, 62-53
Senior forward Logan Hughes poured in a game-high 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting and 4 for 5 from 3-point range to lead Wayne State in a 62-53 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory at Concordia-St. Paul Friday evening at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Wildcats move to 7-1 and 3-1 in the NSIC South Division while dropping the host Golden Bears to 5-3 and 2-2 in league play.
norfolkneradio.com
No. 6 Minnesota State hands Wildcat women 98-59 loss
No. 6 Minnesota State forced 37 Wayne State turnovers as the host Mavericks remained unbeaten with a 98-59 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball win over the Wildcats Saturday evening at the Taylor Center in Mankato, Minnesota. MSU is now 9-0 and 5-0 in the NSIC South while WSC falls to 7-2 and 3-2 in league games.
