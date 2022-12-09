We are in the midst of the greatest generational transfer of wealth in history. Over the next decades, trillions of…. We are in the midst of the greatest generational transfer of wealth in history. Over the next decades, trillions of dollars will be passed from the Baby Boomer generation to Gen-Xers (born between 1965-80) and Millennials (1981-96). The wealth management opportunity is immense. Alexandre Duret, product director, wealth management, Temenos , writes.

1 DAY AGO