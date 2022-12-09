Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
William Blair boosts investment banking business in Europe
Financial services firm William Blair has enhanced its investment banking business in Europe by opening a new office in Madrid,…. Financial services firm William Blair has enhanced its investment banking business in Europe by opening a new office in Madrid, Spain and adding investment banking offerings to its office in Zurich, Switzerland.
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
FTX's new CEO accused the collapsed crypto exchange of 'old school' embezzlement that was 'not sophisticated at all'
"This is just taking money from customers and using it for your own purpose," John Ray said in his congressional testimony on Tuesday.
privatebankerinternational.com
Choreo to purchase investment advisor GreerWalker Wealth
Choreo, a provider of investment advisory services in the US, has agreed to purchase GreerWalker Wealth, an affiliate of GreerWalker…. Choreo, a provider of investment advisory services in the US, has agreed to purchase GreerWalker Wealth, an affiliate of GreerWalker LLP, for an undisclosed sum. GreerWalker Wealth is an SEC-registered...
privatebankerinternational.com
UK government announces financial services reforms
The Government of the UK has announced a raft of measures to ease banking rules as part of the post-Brexit…. The Government of the UK has announced a raft of measures to ease banking rules as part of the post-Brexit financial overhaul. Called Edinburgh Reforms, the reforms are aimed at...
privatebankerinternational.com
Walking the tightrope: how banks should navigate the new wealth management opportunity
We are in the midst of the greatest generational transfer of wealth in history. Over the next decades, trillions of…. We are in the midst of the greatest generational transfer of wealth in history. Over the next decades, trillions of dollars will be passed from the Baby Boomer generation to Gen-Xers (born between 1965-80) and Millennials (1981-96). The wealth management opportunity is immense. Alexandre Duret, product director, wealth management, Temenos , writes.
privatebankerinternational.com
Nomura to set up new wealth management office in Dubai
Financial services group Nomura is set to open a new branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to boost its International…. Financial services group Nomura is set to open a new branch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to boost its International Wealth Management operations in the Middle East. The planned branch...
privatebankerinternational.com
Citi reportedly planning to lay off nearly 50 bankers in EMEA
Citigroup is set to reduce the size of workforce by at least 50 people in the Europe, Middle East and…. Citigroup is set to reduce the size of workforce by at least 50 people in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Reuters has reported citing two people familiar with the matter.
privatebankerinternational.com
Stanhope Capital expands footprint with Luxembourg deal
Global wealth management firm Stanhope Capital has agreed to merge with Luxembourg-based Arche Associates. The combined firm will attend to…. Global wealth management firm Stanhope Capital has agreed to merge with Luxembourg-based Arche Associates. The combined firm will attend to close to $29bn and employ around 160 people across eight...
European shares fall on growth worries ahead of Fed rate decision
Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday from the near one-week highs hit in the previous session, amid growing concerns of a global economic slowdown, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
privatebankerinternational.com
Allianz GI makes senior appointments in distribution unit
Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI) has named Edouard Jozan as the new head of Distribution Europe, replacing Barbara Rupf Bee.…. Allianz Global Investors (Allianz GI) has named Edouard Jozan as the new head of Distribution Europe, replacing Barbara Rupf Bee. In order to pursue non-executive positions across the sector, Rupf...
The Guardian
Damon Buffini: BBC appoints private equity boss to make it more commercial
Former Pemira chief named deputy chair as government overhauls licence fee
privatebankerinternational.com
Barclays relocates Italian headquarters to spur growth
British banking giant Barclays has shifted its headquarters (HQ) in Italy to a new location in Milan to boost its…. British banking giant Barclays has shifted its headquarters (HQ) in Italy to a new location in Milan to boost its business in the country. Located at The Medelan building in...
privatebankerinternational.com
Schroders-owned Benchmark Capital picks 51% stake in Oculus
Benchmark Capital, a subsidiary of UK fund management giant Schroders Group, has agreed to buy a 51% stake in Oculus…. Benchmark Capital, a subsidiary of UK fund management giant Schroders Group, has agreed to buy a 51% stake in Oculus Wealth Management. The deal adds £2bn in assets to Benchmark...
privatebankerinternational.com
The Family Office unveils new Invest Now Pay Later service for investors
The Family Office, a wealth management firm based in Bahrain, has introduced its new Invest Now Pay Later service for…. The Family Office , a wealth management firm based in Bahrain, has introduced its new Invest Now Pay Later service for the private market investments sector. The service is designed...
privatebankerinternational.com
2023 predictions: Wealth manager tech spend to surge
Analysing the trend in profits and expenses at major international banks with substantial wealth management divisions points to a big…. Analysing the trend in profits and expenses at major international banks with substantial wealth management divisions points to a big increase in technology investment in 2023. Inflation, poor financial markets driven by recessionary fears, and delayed technology spending during the pandemic all argue for a big increase in technology-related spending. Wealth manger tech spend is definitely set to be key.
BBC
Cottingham: New banking hub to open in village's old Lloyds
A new banking hub is set to open in a former branch of Lloyds after it closed earlier this year. The hub, which will see customers of different banks be able to carry out face-to-face transactions, is to open in Cottingham, East Yorkshire later. The concept is one of four...
BBC
Orkney Christmas businesses hit by Royal Mail strikes
Businesses in Orkney have said they are being hit hard by the Royal Mail strikes in the build-up to Christmas. Negotiations between the organisation and the CWU union, over pay and conditions, have stalled. With uncertainty over delivery dates, some business owners in Orkney are reporting a drop in online...
ffnews.com
Manchester Calling: Starling Bank Set to Hire 1,000 People in New Northern Office
Starling Bank is creating up to 1,000 new jobs in Manchester, as it opens its fourth UK office. The lender is recruiting in the region for roles across the bank, including in operations, software engineering, data science, cyber security and customer service. The strategic move follows an impressive year of...
Comments / 0