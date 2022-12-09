Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
Below-average temperatures in store for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can finally start planning out their warmer holiday attire due to a series of cold fronts that will drop temperatures 10 degrees below average over the next seven days. This comes after San Antonians endured multiple days of spring-like weather, humid air and foggy...
Popular fried chicken restaurant to open first San Antonio location
There is exciting news for fried chicken lovers in San Antonio. Cult favorite Bojangles is one step closer to the opening of its first restaurant in San Antonio. Information has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a Bojangle restaurant at 8610 Potranco Road, San Antonio. Construction should commence this month and last for approximately six months.
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 – Guide to drive thru Christmas lights in SA
Looking for ways to enjoy the holiday season? The Lights Alive San Antonio 2022 show is just what you’re looking for!. This fun and exciting drive thru light show experience is immersive and will leave you spellbound! For nearly one mile, thousands of lights twinkle, glitter, and dance as you slowly drive through.
San Antonio breakfast taco spot earns national nod from New York Times
You know who wasn't on the list? Austin.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo works to save Japanese giant salamander with salamander ladders
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is working to save an ancient amphibian species that lives 6,500 miles away. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo has been researching ways to reconnect populations of Japanese giant salamanders that have been separated by dams that have been built along Japan’s mountain streams and rivers.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s housing market expected to rebound, outpace its neighbor to the north
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s housing market is expected to show positive growth next year, brushing past a recent slowdown brought on by rising interest rates and rapid price appreciation. The data comes from a new forecast by Santa Clara-based Realtor.com, an online provider of real estate listings...
This Texas Bakery Has Some Of The Best Brownies In The World & Critics Rave About Them
Texans are fortunate to live in a place where so many eateries serve food that's been described as "the best," like Round Rock’s giant donuts and different BBQ spots around the state. There's one more eatery to add to the list. Food experts at TasteAtlas recently ranked the best...
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
The Remains of Splashtown San Antonio One Year After Closing
In January, we learned that Splashtown was closing down to make way for a new car dealership. Really? We were just there last summer and it was alive and well. Splashtown in San Antonio will forever be my favorite in SA. By far it was the most economical and the crowds were never overwhelming. Fast Foward one year, and it's incredible how quickly nature has started to take over the park. Take a look at some photos of the abandoned Splashtown in San Antonio. They are kind of eerie. Thanks to the Youtube Channel of Unknown Ventures and more recently, Project Rare, we look at the park's current status. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW.
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, December 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the experts from The Rustic Brush Hollywood Park show you how to DIY your holiday decorations. Plus, we trim the tree with ornaments that have San Antonio flair. The folks from Karolina’s Antiques show us how!. Then, help turn your home...
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
Texas cafe ranked among best hot chocolate spots across the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family. We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot...
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: More than 700 new cases reported in Bexar County Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio community on Tuesday recorded more than 700 new COVID-19 infections for the first time in more than three months as the community contends with a small uptick, but Metro Health says the local risk level remains at "low." December has yielded an average...
Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch
The Cuban cafe's owners hope it will help revive the Quintana neighborhood near Port San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Opposing groups of protesters clash at drag event in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Supporters of LGBTQ+ rights and a drag show rallied against protesters ahead of a performance at a downtown theater on Tuesday night. The Aztec Theater held a drag performance called “A Drag Queen Christmas” that was open to all ages. The Texas Freedom Force, however, protested that the show should be 18 and up.
