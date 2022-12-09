ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold debut

When the Grand Rapids Gold tipped off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday night, it was a homecoming for one of the Gold’s newest players. (Dec. 12, 2022) Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold …. When the Grand Rapids Gold tipped off against the Sioux Falls...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan

Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.
MICHIGAN STATE
UICA shutting down after more than 40 years

The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is shutting down after more than four decades due to funding issues. (Dec. 8, 2022) The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is shutting down after more than four decades due to funding issues. (Dec. 8, 2022) Courier service donates time, drivers to help Kids’...
Plan could address 17.5% of Kent Co. affordable housing needs

As affordable housing continues to be an issue across West Michigan, those on the front lines say it’s only getting worse. (Dec. 12, 2022) Plan could address 17.5% of Kent Co. affordable housing …. As affordable housing continues to be an issue across West Michigan, those on the front...
KENT COUNTY, MI

