ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Captain Archie’s

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Captain Archie’s in Little River is a staple in the area and was even named after a Grand Strand legend. Captain Archie “Poo” McLauchlin passed away on Oct. 27, but his legacy and restaurant live on. “In 1981, Captain “Poo” McLauchlin decided he’d like to have a place to gather […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
foxwilmington.com

paws4people accepting votes and nominations for Dog of the Year Contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – paws4people is accepting votes and nominations for its first annual Dog of the Year Contest. The winner will receive an artist drawing of the winning dog, which will be featured on a special limited run label for the Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Area Beer Can, a $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate for Wrightsville Beach Brewery, a mini photography session worth $400 by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of the beer can film, PNG files of Emma Gay’s renditions of the winning dogs in black and white and in color, and special recognition at an event at the brewery.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Doctor shares tips to avoid loneliness, stress this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The holidays bring many families and close friends together, but not everyone has that community to lean on, making some days lonely, and others stressful. Dr. Kathleen Young with Novant Health says it’s easy to have expectations from social media or everyday life of what...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month. On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look. The mansion will feature...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 2-year old neutered cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 2-year old neutered male cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a ‘big boy’ who is extremely sweet and passionate about his playtime. He loves feathery toys, and likes seafood treats. If you’d like...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WILMINGTON, NC
theseahawk.org

The 124th Anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre

The city of Wilmington commemorated the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre on Nov. 10, 2022. In the mid-1890s, the city of Wilmington’s government was run by the Fusionist party, a combination of the then-Republican party and the Populist party. This allowed reforms that lead to a flourishing black middle class, making Wilmington home to black businesses, schools and The Daily Record, the state’s only black-owned daily newspaper. Owned and operated by Alexander and Frank Manly, sources say The Daily Record was critical for the prosperity of the black community in Wilmington. An organization called the Third Person Project has been searching for the now-rare copies of the newspaper. They have located seven issues, three being the original paper copies and four being on microfilm.
WILMINGTON, NC
actionnews5.com

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week. Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard. According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
abccolumbia.com

Mega Millions $10,000 winning ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at the Circle K to a lucky customer!. The winning numbers were (8 – 19 – 53 – 61 – 69 MB: 19). But you still have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before this year’s end!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy