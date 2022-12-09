Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
BEACH BITES: Captain Archie’s
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Captain Archie’s in Little River is a staple in the area and was even named after a Grand Strand legend. Captain Archie “Poo” McLauchlin passed away on Oct. 27, but his legacy and restaurant live on. “In 1981, Captain “Poo” McLauchlin decided he’d like to have a place to gather […]
foxwilmington.com
paws4people accepting votes and nominations for Dog of the Year Contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – paws4people is accepting votes and nominations for its first annual Dog of the Year Contest. The winner will receive an artist drawing of the winning dog, which will be featured on a special limited run label for the Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Area Beer Can, a $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate for Wrightsville Beach Brewery, a mini photography session worth $400 by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of the beer can film, PNG files of Emma Gay’s renditions of the winning dogs in black and white and in color, and special recognition at an event at the brewery.
foxwilmington.com
Doctor shares tips to avoid loneliness, stress this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The holidays bring many families and close friends together, but not everyone has that community to lean on, making some days lonely, and others stressful. Dr. Kathleen Young with Novant Health says it’s easy to have expectations from social media or everyday life of what...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month. On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look. The mansion will feature...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 2-year old neutered cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 2-year old neutered male cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a ‘big boy’ who is extremely sweet and passionate about his playtime. He loves feathery toys, and likes seafood treats. If you’d like...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead. Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing. As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen travels down east coast on unicycle, makes stop in Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Something you don’t see every day; someone traveling down the east coast on a unicycle. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018. He started with just going to work from school, which ultimately sparked his interest in...
WECT
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
foxwilmington.com
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Though many of next year’s performers are yet to be announced, Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater have revealed some of the musicians that music fans can make plans to see. Four country musicians and one reggae band are set to take...
“American Pickers” to visit North Carolina
BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Forensic doctor identifies bones found by Plastic Ocean Project in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Bones were found during a litter pickup along U.S. 421 in New Hanover County on Sunday, December 11. Experts had to identify if the bones belonged to a human or an animal. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environment protection non-profit, was conducting...
theseahawk.org
The 124th Anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre
The city of Wilmington commemorated the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre on Nov. 10, 2022. In the mid-1890s, the city of Wilmington’s government was run by the Fusionist party, a combination of the then-Republican party and the Populist party. This allowed reforms that lead to a flourishing black middle class, making Wilmington home to black businesses, schools and The Daily Record, the state’s only black-owned daily newspaper. Owned and operated by Alexander and Frank Manly, sources say The Daily Record was critical for the prosperity of the black community in Wilmington. An organization called the Third Person Project has been searching for the now-rare copies of the newspaper. They have located seven issues, three being the original paper copies and four being on microfilm.
foxwilmington.com
Oak Island Town Council chooses vendor to develop paid parking program
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – As the cost for everything ranging from groceries to Christmas gifts costs more lately, some people will soon be paying more for a daytrip to the beach. The Oak Island Town Council voted to select Otto Connect to work with them to create a...
foxwilmington.com
Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute to open in Wilmington with a CNA certification program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute will hold its grand opening on December 15 at 11:30 a.m., providing a new path for students entering the healthcare profession. The program, led by Suprena Hickman, has earned the NC Community College system’s certification for Health & Wellness...
actionnews5.com
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week. Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard. According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s...
abccolumbia.com
Mega Millions $10,000 winning ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at the Circle K to a lucky customer!. The winning numbers were (8 – 19 – 53 – 61 – 69 MB: 19). But you still have a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot before this year’s end!
foxwilmington.com
Planning board approves 79-home suburb near Cedar Grove Middle School
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Planning Board voted unanimously to approve a proposal for 79 single family lots on 27.18 acres in Brunswick County at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. Known as Cedar Crossing, the planned development comes from H & W design on behalf...
Poultry parts spilled along Highway 24 in Sampson County
ROSEBORO, N.C. — Crews were trying to clean up a spill along a busy Sampson County road on Tuesday afternoon. What appeared to be poultry carcasses, belonging to either chickens or turkeys, were strewn along Highway 24. The spill occurred near a garbage dump. Lee Coleman sent in photos...
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach gas station sells $10,000 Mega Millions ticket
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A ticket worth $10,000 was sold in North Myrtle Beach at a Circle K on Highway 511 on Friday. The customer matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win the prize. On Tuesday at 11 p.m. the Mega Millions...
