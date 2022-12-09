Read full article on original website
Related
New Edition to bring Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, & Tank to Memphis in March 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mr. Telephone Man is calling all Candy Girls – New Edition is coming to Memphis. The Grammy-nominated R&B group is bringing its Legacy Tour to FedExForum on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with Keith Sweat, Guy, and special guest Tank. Tickets go on sale to the...
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music community
On Friday, Kevo Muney assisted in putting a bright grin on the faces of several South Memphis youngsters. Dr. Marrio "Smiles" Thomas and Muney, 22, collaborated to provide 40 Memphis Delta Prep fifth students with complimentary dental cleanings.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
Sports, Graceland, education in the Mid-South all make appearances in Beacon Center's 2022 'Pork Report'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual Pork Report from the Beacon Center, which looks at what it calls wasteful government spending in Tennessee, is now out, and the Mid-South plays prominently in several areas. Pork of the Year - 'Stadium Madness'. The Pork of the Year went to what the...
Raising Cane’s scouting for Memphis area location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fast food chain Raising Cane’s may be entering the Memphis market soon. A spokesperson told WREG that the company is in the early stages of planning for a Raising Cane’s to open in the Bluff City. A possible location has not been revealed by the company. The Louisiana-based chain takes pride in being […]
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
Memphis caterer hopes to open camp for children with ADHD and autism
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are all different. That's what makes us unique. Sometimes our differences can also make us strong in our own ways. Anne Marie Madison at The Mighty Olive shared what makes her different to inspire others. Confidence is built on understanding. “I’m Madison by design. I...
Janet Jackson, Ludacris announce Memphis concert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis next year. The six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is returning to the stage for the first time in four years in the highly anticipated Together Again Tour. Grammy Award-winning rapper, Ludacris, will be joining Jackson as a […]
Ford launches grant program for Memphis area innovators to find new ways to improve transportation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While Ford BlueOval City in Haywood County is under construction - and will build electric trucks and their batteries starting in 2025 - Ford also wants to reward other innovators in the Memphis area. Tuesday, at the Greater Memphis Chamber's annual luncheon, Ford unveiled a new...
localmemphis.com
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Memphis Flyer
Cannabeat: Tenne-Snooze
It’s slow going on Tennessee’s cannabis legalization front. (Photo: Dmitry Tishchenko | Dreamstime.com) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Store owner reacts to Memphis liquor store burglarized 6 times in 6 months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than two weeks, the owner of a Memphis liquor store has lost thousands of dollars because of smash-and-grab thieves. Surveillance video shows suspects robbing Gordin’s Liquor and Wine near I-240 and Lamar Avenue. And like so many other crimes like this, the thieves...
Here's what kids can do for fun during Christmas break
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is less than 2 weeks away, and many children are preparing to be home for holiday break. Here are some things you can do during the holidays to keep your kids busy. Starting Monday December 19th for the first time Zoo Lights and the Memphis...
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino and Hotel opens, Mattress Mack makes first bet
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - All bets are on as the newest casino opens its door in Southwest Louisiana, Horseshoe Lake Charles. Kicking off betting in the new building was Mattress Mack placing the first bet at Caesar’s Sportsbook. He bet one million dollars on the Houston Cougars (+800) to...
'Worthy of Whitehaven' | New Christmas tree unveiled as a symbol of hope and the power of the community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday evening, Whitehaven held its Christmas tree lighting ceremony outside of Southland Mall. It comes after public outcry over the first tree led to a fundraiser to replace it. It’s because this tree is more than just pine needles and decorations. To the people of...
Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services hosting holiday event with $12 adoptions Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you can give a shelter pet at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) the gift of a family for just $12 during their “12 Hours of Christmas” event. Memphis Animal Services is staying open for 12 hours on Saturday December 17 from 9...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
Family, friends say missing University of Memphis student vanished the night before graduation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man?. Barshay Wilson is a University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation. The Memphis Police department issued a City Watch alert for Wilson over the weekend. He’s described as 6″ tall, 240 pounds, with black braids.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0