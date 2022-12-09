ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
WREG

Raising Cane’s scouting for Memphis area location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fast food chain Raising Cane’s may be entering the Memphis market soon. A spokesperson told WREG that the company is in the early stages of planning for a Raising Cane’s to open in the Bluff City. A possible location has not been revealed by the company. The Louisiana-based chain takes pride in being […]
WREG

Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
WREG

Janet Jackson, Ludacris announce Memphis concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pop icon Janet Jackson is coming to Memphis next year. The six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is returning to the stage for the first time in four years in the highly anticipated Together Again Tour. Grammy Award-winning rapper, Ludacris, will be joining Jackson as a […]
localmemphis.com

What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Memphis Flyer

Cannabeat: Tenne-Snooze

It’s slow going on Tennessee’s cannabis legalization front. (Photo: Dmitry Tishchenko | Dreamstime.com) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for 25-year-old Barshay Wilson on Monday afternoon. Police say Wilson left his friend’s home on Dec. 9 and has not been heard from or seen since then. Wilson was last seen on Green Drive, wearing a purple...
WREG

I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

