Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Lake Bella Vista dam to be removed
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night on a consent decree that would allow for the removal of the Lake Bella Vista dam. The debate on whether or not to repair or remove the dam has been going on for years. The city council voted to enter into a consent […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce wins awards
A local chamber of commerce recently received three awards. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, located in Kimberling City, won three “Best in State” Awards of Excellence from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri for 2022. Awards were given for the chamber’s 2022 Vacation Guide, Table...
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Select Clay Cooper Theatre shows offering area appreciation
Area appreciation has been extended this month at the Clay Cooper Theatre for three of the venue’s productions. Now through Friday, Dec. 30, locals can receive $15 tickets for Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Hot Rods & High Heels or Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis. Area appreciation is open...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Indian Point to hold public forum on road changes
A public forum will be held for the residents and visitors of the Village of Indian Point regarding highway changes. The upcoming public forum will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Village of Indian Point Meeting Hall, 957 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO. The forum will address significant highway changes affecting residents of Indian Point and the surrounding area. Information will be shared regarding the road changes affecting Highway 76 and Indian Point Road Intersection. These changes will affect residents and visitors of Indian Point, as well as anyone who regularly drives across Highway 76 from Branson to Branson West.
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
KTLO
MH woman injured when vehicle becomes airborne
A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured after her vehicle became airborne Monday afternoon in Ozark County. Seventy-seven-year-old Beverly Spaulding was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health following the one-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spaulding was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly nine miles...
KYTV
Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for holiday chaos, and all the seasonal stress can lead to raging drivers. We recently brought you two stories where a case of road rage led to some serious situations. One happened when two drivers got into an argument, leading to a crash on Chestnut Expressway. The other was on Battlefield Road, where a Marshfield man was charged in a drive-by shooting.
KYTV
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The first of what will be five new Whataburger franchises in the Springfield area opened on Monday at 11 a.m. in Republic. And if you wanted to be first in line to get a burger?. “We got here at 11:30 last night so we’ve been here...
A city in Missouri named one of the Best for NYE in the US
No, it's not St. Louis, so which city in Missouri was named one of the absolute BEST places to go for New Year's Eve here in the US? Let us just say that you will have plenty of options for entertainment if you choose to spend your NYE in this place.
bransontrilakesnews.com
City of Branson Public Works ready for winter weather
The city of Branson’s Public Works department has been preparing for a possible harsh winter season. The city has over 250 lane-miles of roadway inside the city limits which are treated and plowed under a prepared list of priority areas. Public Works crew began preparation in November by holding...
koamnewsnow.com
Beer truck overturns, blocking highway in Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a beer truck overturned on MO-37 near Pierce City, Mo. alerted E-911. Pierce City Fire, Lawrence County Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Initial reports the truck and trailer were completely across...
933kwto.com
Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues
Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
kjluradio.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Daniel Jay Woods
Daniel Jay Woods, 80, of Hollister, MO passed away on December 8, 2022 peacefully in residence at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri. Dan was born on October 27, 1942. Unfortunately, Alzheimer ’s disease began to give them a slow goodbye. At the end, his wife of nearly 59 years and his two children stood watch to see him through to the other side.
