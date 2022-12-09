ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

outsidemagazine

A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
HARRISON, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce wins awards

A local chamber of commerce recently received three awards. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, located in Kimberling City, won three “Best in State” Awards of Excellence from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri for 2022. Awards were given for the chamber’s 2022 Vacation Guide, Table...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Select Clay Cooper Theatre shows offering area appreciation

Area appreciation has been extended this month at the Clay Cooper Theatre for three of the venue’s productions. Now through Friday, Dec. 30, locals can receive $15 tickets for Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Hot Rods & High Heels or Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis. Area appreciation is open...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Indian Point to hold public forum on road changes

A public forum will be held for the residents and visitors of the Village of Indian Point regarding highway changes. The upcoming public forum will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Village of Indian Point Meeting Hall, 957 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO. The forum will address significant highway changes affecting residents of Indian Point and the surrounding area. Information will be shared regarding the road changes affecting Highway 76 and Indian Point Road Intersection. These changes will affect residents and visitors of Indian Point, as well as anyone who regularly drives across Highway 76 from Branson to Branson West.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle becomes airborne

A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured after her vehicle became airborne Monday afternoon in Ozark County. Seventy-seven-year-old Beverly Spaulding was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health following the one-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spaulding was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly nine miles...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for holiday chaos, and all the seasonal stress can lead to raging drivers. We recently brought you two stories where a case of road rage led to some serious situations. One happened when two drivers got into an argument, leading to a crash on Chestnut Expressway. The other was on Battlefield Road, where a Marshfield man was charged in a drive-by shooting.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

City of Branson Public Works ready for winter weather

The city of Branson’s Public Works department has been preparing for a possible harsh winter season. The city has over 250 lane-miles of roadway inside the city limits which are treated and plowed under a prepared list of priority areas. Public Works crew began preparation in November by holding...
BRANSON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Beer truck overturns, blocking highway in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a beer truck overturned on MO-37 near Pierce City, Mo. alerted E-911. Pierce City Fire, Lawrence County Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Initial reports the truck and trailer were completely across...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues

Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
REPUBLIC, MO
houstonherald.com

Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston

A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
FAIR GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
REPUBLIC, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Daniel Jay Woods

Daniel Jay Woods, 80, of Hollister, MO passed away on December 8, 2022 peacefully in residence at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri. Dan was born on October 27, 1942. Unfortunately, Alzheimer ’s disease began to give them a slow goodbye. At the end, his wife of nearly 59 years and his two children stood watch to see him through to the other side.
HOLLISTER, MO

