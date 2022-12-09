Man arrested after burglarizing Vidalia spa, police say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 5, 2022, around 8 AM, the Vidalia Police Department was dispatched to the Riverfront Royale Salon and Spa located on the 100 block of Front Street in Vidalia, La. due to a possible burglary. Once officers arrived at the location, they located 39-year-old Stephen Welch.

According to authorities, Welch was placed under arrest and booked for Burglary.