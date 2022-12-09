Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
$80 Million Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle, Safe Routes to School Projects
The California Transportation Commission approved $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, in Santa Barbara County, and Caltrans District 5 at its Dec. 7 meeting in Riverside. A historic number of critical active transportation projects were funded locally...
Noozhawk
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
Lane closures in Goleta and the Los Olivos area to begin this week
The public will encounter lane and shoulder closures on Highways 101, 154, and State Route 217 in the Goleta and Los Olivos area for tree trimming and brush clearing work beginning on Friday, Dec. 16.
Noozhawk
Story Catcher Mailbox Project Returns to State Street
In the wake of the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows, artist Danielle Siano created the Story Catcher Mailbox Project — a 7-foot-6-inch-tall steel mailbox weighing close to 1,000 pounds. Since it was created in 2018, it has been installed as a temporary public art piece in downtown...
syvnews.com
Services have not improved for Santa Barbara County's disadvantaged communities
Critical services haven’t improved for Santa Barbara County’s seven disadvantaged unincorporated communities since the last state-mandated survey and analysis back in 2015, according to a Tuesday report to the Board of Supervisors. The report came with a general plan amendment that made minor text changes to the disadvantaged...
Noozhawk
Goleta Man Charged with Manslaughter for Crash that Killed 2 Lompoc Women
A pair of vehicular manslaughter charges have been filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a Goleta man for allegedly causing a crash that killed two Lompoc women in October, days after he pleaded guilty in a different case. Kyle Nelson, 22, has been charged with two counts of...
montecitojournal.net
Surfing and Life at ‘Rincon Point,’ a New Book
It was Shuku when a band of nearly 300 Chumash lived on the point of land that today marks the boundary between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It became Rancheria San Mateo after the Spanish settled the area in 1782. It became El Rincon (the corner) after the Mexican governor of Alta California granted the point and over 4,000 acres to presidio veteran Teodoro Arellanes. In 1855 Arellanes deeded the rancho to his son-in-law, Mateo Henry Biggs, who had arrived at the brink of American ownership of California. Biggs sold off hundreds of acres of the rancho, opening the way for over 150 years of history leading to the Rincon Point of today.
A wet December is encouraging in drought dry Santa Barbara County
Montecito area creeks began flowing again during this past rain storm after a dry spell. No major problems were reported. The post A wet December is encouraging in drought dry Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Cottage Health’s Newest Urgent Care Serving Montecito
Cottage Urgent Care is now open at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Students shred slopes on boogie boards as snow blankets Santa Ynez Mountains
A series of powerful winter storms brought inches of snow to the highest peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs
Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
Noozhawk
2022 Veterans Stand Down Reaches Some 400 Military Vets
During the 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, almost 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling, and medical care. Veterans had access to almost 100 different services at the one-day event on Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
Noozhawk
John Doordan, Kate Ford Join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board
John Doordan and Kate Ford will join the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in January, board president Sigrid Toye has announced. Both Ford and Doordan have a history of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community. Raised in the Midwest, Doordan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of...
All lanes reopen after rockslide closed Highway 154 lanes near San Antonio Creek Rd
Caltrans District 5 said all lanes have reopened after a rockslide caused a road closure on westbound Highway 154 lanes and a partial closure on eastbound lanes at San Antonio Creek Rd Tuesday afternoon. The post All lanes reopen after rockslide closed Highway 154 lanes near San Antonio Creek Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side
More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
kvta.com
Another Frosty Night For Ventura County
Ventura County is experiencing another chilly night with overnight lows forecast for the low '30s in the valleys, upper 30's in the inland coastal areas, and teens and '20s in the mountains. A Frost Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning. Tuesday morning the overnight lows were 30 in Ojai,...
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
Good Samaritan Shelter holding holiday toy drive to help out kids in need
Good Samaritan Shelter is holding its annual holiday toy drive to benefit children who are clients of the Santa Barbara County-based non-profit organization. The post Good Samaritan Shelter holding holiday toy drive to help out kids in need appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
