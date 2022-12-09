ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Story Catcher Mailbox Project Returns to State Street

In the wake of the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows, artist Danielle Siano created the Story Catcher Mailbox Project — a 7-foot-6-inch-tall steel mailbox weighing close to 1,000 pounds. Since it was created in 2018, it has been installed as a temporary public art piece in downtown...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Surfing and Life at ‘Rincon Point,’ a New Book

It was Shuku when a band of nearly 300 Chumash lived on the point of land that today marks the boundary between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It became Rancheria San Mateo after the Spanish settled the area in 1782. It became El Rincon (the corner) after the Mexican governor of Alta California granted the point and over 4,000 acres to presidio veteran Teodoro Arellanes. In 1855 Arellanes deeded the rancho to his son-in-law, Mateo Henry Biggs, who had arrived at the brink of American ownership of California. Biggs sold off hundreds of acres of the rancho, opening the way for over 150 years of history leading to the Rincon Point of today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Cottage Health’s Newest Urgent Care Serving Montecito

Cottage Urgent Care is now open at 1298 Coast Village Road in Montecito, with the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes. Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

60-Year-Old Cyclist Survives Nearly 80-Foot Plummet off Carpinteria Bluffs

Paramedics rescued a 60-year-old cyclist who plummeted 70-80 feet off the Carpinteria Bluffs north of Rincon Beach on Sunday, December 11, according to a statement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. The man, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly riding his bike along the trail near the railroad...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

2022 Veterans Stand Down Reaches Some 400 Military Vets

During the 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, almost 400 veterans received access to vital services, including clothing, housing assistance, legal aid, mental health counseling, and medical care. Veterans had access to almost 100 different services at the one-day event on Oct. 15 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

John Doordan, Kate Ford Join Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Board

John Doordan and Kate Ford will join the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in January, board president Sigrid Toye has announced. Both Ford and Doordan have a history of volunteering in the Santa Barbara community. Raised in the Midwest, Doordan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side

More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for young shooting suspects near San Pascual St. on Santa Barbara’s west side appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Another Frosty Night For Ventura County

Ventura County is experiencing another chilly night with overnight lows forecast for the low '30s in the valleys, upper 30's in the inland coastal areas, and teens and '20s in the mountains. A Frost Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning. Tuesday morning the overnight lows were 30 in Ojai,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy