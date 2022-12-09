ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
obxtoday.com

Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges to host holiday book signing in Corolla

This year’s Corolla Christmas Village will host a special guest, Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges who will sign her latest book at Island Bookstore on Friday, December 23, from 6-8 pm. There is no charge for Corolla Christmas Village or the book signing. No RSVP is required. Published in...
COROLLA, NC
WAVY News 10

Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Enjoy Free Lighted Seesaws in City Center

To make the holiday season even brighter, the City of Newport News, the Murphy Property Group, and City Center at Oyster Point partnered to provide a unique and special holiday experience. In addition to our beautiful Lights at the Fountain, we are also featuring the Wave-Field interactive art and seesaw exhibit along Fountain Way. Wave-Field is a world-famous interactive art installation consisting of eight musical and light-up seesaws. When activated by audience participation, the giant seesaws, which range from 16 to 24 feet, are augmented by LED lights and soft music. Residents and guests of all ages are enjoying riding seesaws amongst beautiful holiday lights, music, and merriment in City Center. To accommodate the significant increase in both pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around the show area, the city has closed Town Center Drive around the fountain to vehicle traffic until Jan. 1, 2023. A portion of Fountain Way, where the seesaws are located, is also closed during this time period.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
visitnorfolk.com

2023 New Year's Eve Events in Norfolk

New Year’s Eve events in Norfolk are back in full swing, with options running the gamut from an upscale lunch cruise to a glitzy drag show. No matter your style of celebration, there’s a festive way to ring in 2023 in Norfolk. So, put on something sparkly, get ready for champagne sips, and join in the spirited festivities of these New Year’s events.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M

Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Fancy Flea Opens In Phoebus

HAMPTON—The Fancy Flea, a boutique store that carries glass art, vanity décor, vintage and fine jewelry, apparel, and décor, held a grand opening on Saturday, December 3. The new store is located at 5 N. Mallory St. in the Phoebus neighborhood of Hampton. Owner and merchant Michelle...
HAMPTON, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailing vessel with two people aboard, Monday. Coast Guard Fifth District command center watchstanders received a report Sunday that the 30-foot, blue and white sailing vessel Atrevida II had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Daily South

A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA

A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
SMITHFIELD, VA
obxtoday.com

Pipe, hydrant flushing underway in Currituck County

This week, the Currituck County Water Department began the process of flushing the system’s pipes and hydrants. This operation has started at the mainland water plant in Maple and will gradually extend throughout the community. Flushing of the entire system should be completed by March. During this time, citizens who notice a hydrant that is open and flowing water should not be alarmed.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy