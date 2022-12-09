Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Redevelopment of Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center raises concerns
Plans are in the works to rezone and redevelop the Kemps River Crossing Shopping Center, and the proposal is getting pushback from some Virginia Beach residents.
Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges to host holiday book signing in Corolla
This year’s Corolla Christmas Village will host a special guest, Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges who will sign her latest book at Island Bookstore on Friday, December 23, from 6-8 pm. There is no charge for Corolla Christmas Village or the book signing. No RSVP is required. Published in...
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean View home
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean view home: 'I immediately locked the door and called 911'
Norfolk City Council approves apartments for East Beach Marketplace on E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk has approved apartments for an abandoned section of the East Beach Marketplace on East Little Creek Road.
Celebrate the holidays in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old world charm and festively decorated homes line the streets of Portsmouth’s Olde Towne Historic District, where you can experience Christmas in an old fashioned way. From the Miracle on High Street Christmas Parade to the Winter Wonderland Coleman Collection, the entire family will...
Enjoy Free Lighted Seesaws in City Center
To make the holiday season even brighter, the City of Newport News, the Murphy Property Group, and City Center at Oyster Point partnered to provide a unique and special holiday experience. In addition to our beautiful Lights at the Fountain, we are also featuring the Wave-Field interactive art and seesaw exhibit along Fountain Way. Wave-Field is a world-famous interactive art installation consisting of eight musical and light-up seesaws. When activated by audience participation, the giant seesaws, which range from 16 to 24 feet, are augmented by LED lights and soft music. Residents and guests of all ages are enjoying riding seesaws amongst beautiful holiday lights, music, and merriment in City Center. To accommodate the significant increase in both pedestrian and vehicle traffic in and around the show area, the city has closed Town Center Drive around the fountain to vehicle traffic until Jan. 1, 2023. A portion of Fountain Way, where the seesaws are located, is also closed during this time period.
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
18-year-old family-owned Italian café in Virginia Beach reopens after fire
A Virginia Beach family is excited to announce they’ve rebuilt their restaurant after it caught fire in January.
2023 New Year's Eve Events in Norfolk
New Year’s Eve events in Norfolk are back in full swing, with options running the gamut from an upscale lunch cruise to a glitzy drag show. No matter your style of celebration, there’s a festive way to ring in 2023 in Norfolk. So, put on something sparkly, get ready for champagne sips, and join in the spirited festivities of these New Year’s events.
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
Inside look of Hampton Roads' first casino set to open in one month
Hampton Roads' first casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is just one month away from completion. News 3 got an inside look at the casino's interior as it begins to take shape.
Salvation Army cuts ribbon to start distributing Angel Tree Christmas gifts
NORFOLK, Va. — Every year, the Salvation Army of South Hampton Roads helps thousands of families through the Angel Tree program. That's a toy, clothing and shoe drive that collects gifts for children to open on Christmas morning. 13News Now is a proud sponsor. On Monday, leaders cut the...
Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M
Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
The Fancy Flea Opens In Phoebus
HAMPTON—The Fancy Flea, a boutique store that carries glass art, vanity décor, vintage and fine jewelry, apparel, and décor, held a grand opening on Saturday, December 3. The new store is located at 5 N. Mallory St. in the Phoebus neighborhood of Hampton. Owner and merchant Michelle...
Coast Guard searching for overdue sailing vessel near Oregon Inlet
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue sailing vessel with two people aboard, Monday. Coast Guard Fifth District command center watchstanders received a report Sunday that the 30-foot, blue and white sailing vessel Atrevida II had not been heard from since Dec. 3 when it departed Oregon Inlet.
A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA
A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
Pipe, hydrant flushing underway in Currituck County
This week, the Currituck County Water Department began the process of flushing the system’s pipes and hydrants. This operation has started at the mainland water plant in Maple and will gradually extend throughout the community. Flushing of the entire system should be completed by March. During this time, citizens who notice a hydrant that is open and flowing water should not be alarmed.
2 puppies from Virginia Beach to compete in Puppy Bowl
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach SPCA, two of their alumni, Espresso and Briscoe, will be competing in the Puppy Bowl, which is set to air on February 12.
Virginia Beach City Council to vote on signs to discourage panhandling
City Council member Sabrina Wooten has requested her colleagues approve the ordinance. "This ordinance won't fix everything, but it's a start," Wooten said during an October meeting.
