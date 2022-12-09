Read full article on original website
Texans Can Protect Themselves From Motor Vehicle Crimes, Including Auto Theft
AUSTIN, Texas – Don’t let the Grinch – or auto burglars and thieves – steal your joy this holiday season. The risk of having your car or valuables stolen increases while shopping and traveling during the holidays. The Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority (MVCPA) reminds Texans: “If You Like It – Lock It.”
Illinois Man Receives Maximum Sentence On FTA/Bail Jumping Charge
ADA: Defendant’s 3 Ex-Girlfriends From Other States Testified, Alleged Offenses From 5 Other States Presented During Sentencing Hearing. A 54-year-old Illinois man, described by prosecutors as “a guy comparable to the one depicted in Netflix’s special ‘The Tinder Swindler,”’ received the maximum sentence for failure to appear in court on a May 2020 stolen vehicle charge during a hearing held this week in the 8th Judicial District Court.
DSHS Orders Recall For Oysters Harvested Nov. 17-Dec. 7 In Southeastern Galveston Bay Area From
The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of Southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters. The recall includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7.
It’s That Time Of Year, Again … When Asian Lady Beetles Appear Indoors
Don’t Panic: They Are Not Toxic To Humans And Pets, And Can Even Help Reduce Aphid Populations. It is that time of year when Asian Lady Beetles make an appearance indoors, and usually in large numbers. While they can be a major nuisance, they shouldn’t cause panic and some simple exclusion practices can help prevent this issue in the future.
Nominate A Texas Student Volunteer For The 2023 Student Heroes Award
Do you know an outstanding student volunteer who deserves recognition for their efforts helping or benefitting other students? You can nominate them for the State Board of Education‘s 2023 Student Heroes Award. The Student Heroes Award program recognizes Texas public school students in prekindergarten through high school who voluntarily...
Texas To Receive $168M Of $3.1B Opioid Agreement with Walmart — Hopkins County Could Receive Portion of Funds
Another opioid lawsuit settlement was announced Friday. Walmart agreed to a planned $3.1 billion settlement for the business’ “role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.” That amount is to be divided among 17 states, with $168 million designated for Texas, Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions, Texas Attorney General’s Office reported in a news release Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hopkins County is listed among 2,411 entities on the “Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions” list to potentially receive a small portion of the funding awarded to the state.
