Texas State

KSST Radio

Illinois Man Receives Maximum Sentence On FTA/Bail Jumping Charge

ADA: Defendant’s 3 Ex-Girlfriends From Other States Testified, Alleged Offenses From 5 Other States Presented During Sentencing Hearing. A 54-year-old Illinois man, described by prosecutors as “a guy comparable to the one depicted in Netflix’s special ‘The Tinder Swindler,”’ received the maximum sentence for failure to appear in court on a May 2020 stolen vehicle charge during a hearing held this week in the 8th Judicial District Court.
KSST Radio

Nominate A Texas Student Volunteer For The 2023 Student Heroes Award

Do you know an outstanding student volunteer who deserves recognition for their efforts helping or benefitting other students? You can nominate them for the State Board of Education‘s 2023 Student Heroes Award. The Student Heroes Award program recognizes Texas public school students in prekindergarten through high school who voluntarily...
KSST Radio

Texas To Receive $168M Of $3.1B Opioid Agreement with Walmart — Hopkins County Could Receive Portion of Funds

Another opioid lawsuit settlement was announced Friday. Walmart agreed to a planned $3.1 billion settlement for the business’ “role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.” That amount is to be divided among 17 states, with $168 million designated for Texas, Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions, Texas Attorney General’s Office reported in a news release Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hopkins County is listed among 2,411 entities on the “Non-Litigating Threshold Subdivisions” list to potentially receive a small portion of the funding awarded to the state.
