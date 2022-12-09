Read full article on original website
Area students given college tours
Students from Branson High School were given the opportunity to tour area college campuses this fall. The tours, organized by the high school counseling department, hope to give the students an opportunity to see first-hand what the various colleges and universities have to offer. “We visited the campuses of OTC...
Branson Public Schools earn safety insurance dividend
Branson Public Schools received a $25,772 check from their insurance brokers because of improvements in safety within the district. The check from Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors is a “safety dividend” showing claims were lower than expected during the 2021 policy time period. “You have to have various...
Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce wins awards
A local chamber of commerce recently received three awards. The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, located in Kimberling City, won three “Best in State” Awards of Excellence from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri for 2022. Awards were given for the chamber’s 2022 Vacation Guide, Table...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indian Point to hold public forum on road changes
A public forum will be held for the residents and visitors of the Village of Indian Point regarding highway changes. The upcoming public forum will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Village of Indian Point Meeting Hall, 957 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO. The forum will address significant highway changes affecting residents of Indian Point and the surrounding area. Information will be shared regarding the road changes affecting Highway 76 and Indian Point Road Intersection. These changes will affect residents and visitors of Indian Point, as well as anyone who regularly drives across Highway 76 from Branson to Branson West.
Select Clay Cooper Theatre shows offering area appreciation
Area appreciation has been extended this month at the Clay Cooper Theatre for three of the venue’s productions. Now through Friday, Dec. 30, locals can receive $15 tickets for Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Hot Rods & High Heels or Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis. Area appreciation is open...
2022 Forsyth Christmas Parade
The 2022 Forsyth Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Forsyth, featuring a marching band, community organizations, and classic cars & tractors.
Branson Police Chief, Sergeant resign after investigation
The Police Chief for the city of Branson has resigned. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 13, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
Daniel Jay Woods
Daniel Jay Woods, 80, of Hollister, MO passed away on December 8, 2022 peacefully in residence at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri. Dan was born on October 27, 1942. Unfortunately, Alzheimer ’s disease began to give them a slow goodbye. At the end, his wife of nearly 59 years and his two children stood watch to see him through to the other side.
Taneyhills Library offers kids shopping day
The Taneyhills Library will be hosting a special shopping day for area children. The 2nd Annual Kids Christmas Shopping Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Library Thrift Store. “Kids, select gifts for family and friends at fantastic prices,” Library Director...
Samuel L. Snapp
Samuel L. Snapp, 79, of Aurora, MO passed away on December 2, 2022. Sam was born Febraury 1, 1943 in Branson, MO, the son of Rev. Joseph L. and Maggie (Chase) Snapp. He attended Branson schools and the American River College. Sam married the love of his life, Ivonne Blevins on February 1, 1963 in Branson.
City of Branson Public Works ready for winter weather
The city of Branson’s Public Works department has been preparing for a possible harsh winter season. The city has over 250 lane-miles of roadway inside the city limits which are treated and plowed under a prepared list of priority areas. Public Works crew began preparation in November by holding...
Young daughter's heroics lead to life saving measures
A Bradleyville man has been given the opportunity to live another day, thanks to quick thinking by his heroic 9 year old daughter. Dustin Gross of Bradleyville was doing repair work to his truck on Monday, Dec. 5, when the unthinkable happened. Gross said as he was working beneath the truck, it began to roll and ran over him, crushing his chest cavity.
Young actors to take the stage for classic production
The 2022 Crescendo Youth Performances Troupe will soon take to the stage of the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson for the opening of their production of A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS. This Branson Regional Arts Council productions features a cast of young actors between the ages of...
Pink Jeep Adventure Tours: New Branson attraction adds Christmas tour for debut season
This holiday season one of Branson’s newest attractions is inviting folks to join them for their all-new Christmas experience. Now through the end of 2022, Pink Jeep Adventure Tours is hosting their inaugural Branson Christmas Tour, featuring The Magic of Christmas in Branson. This private, illuminated Christmas adventure transports guests across Baird Mountain.
Weekly Fast Break
The Panthers traveled to Reeds Spring on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to face the Wolves, winning 67-38. On Thursday, Dec. 8, they hosted Venus High School, winning 65-36. The Lady Panthers hosted the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves on Monday, Dec. 5, collecting a win with a score of 69-34. They traveled to Fair Grove on Thursday, Dec 8, to face off against the Lady Eagles. Fair Grove won 71-35.
