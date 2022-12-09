ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

2022 Forsyth Christmas Parade

The 2022 Forsyth Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Forsyth, featuring a marching band, community organizations, and classic cars & tractors.
FORSYTH, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taneyhills Library offers kids shopping day

The Taneyhills Library will be hosting a special shopping day for area children. The 2nd Annual Kids Christmas Shopping Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Library Thrift Store. “Kids, select gifts for family and friends at fantastic prices,” Library Director...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson Police Chief, Sergeant resign after investigation

The Police Chief for the city of Branson has resigned. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 13, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield neighborhood concerned after man leaves machete under porch

USPS explain how new sorting machine will help get your holiday mail delivered on time. White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year. KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. Branson’s Board of Aldermen considers moving forward on international student housing development. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
cassville-democrat.com

A sea of yellow on the way

The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
KYTV

Police say bomb scare outside Strafford business turned out to be a gun

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package found outside a Strafford business on Tuesday night turned out to be a gun. The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House. Investigators say a man wanted to turn in a stolen gun but did not want to take it to the police. So he left it inside a box addressed to the police.
STRAFFORD, MO
933kwto.com

Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues

Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
REPUBLIC, MO
KTLO

Marion County woman arrested for hitting man on head with bottle

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bull Shoals Police Department was dispatched to a call where a male had been hit on the head with a bottle was needing first responders. While in route, a second call was received by a woman from a liquor store state she had been hit on the head with a bottle as well. Due to the nature of the calls, officers concluded both calls were related.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Branson West Woman Injured After Ford Explorer Hits Concrete Truck

A Branson West woman was injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by 75-year-old Ronald E. Player of Branson West, was one mile north of Reed Springs on US 160 around 12:45 p.m., when he failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a westbound 2019 Mack Granite concrete truck, driven by 64-year-old Michael W. Orndoff of Branson.
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Indian Point to hold public forum on road changes

A public forum will be held for the residents and visitors of the Village of Indian Point regarding highway changes. The upcoming public forum will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Village of Indian Point Meeting Hall, 957 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO. The forum will address significant highway changes affecting residents of Indian Point and the surrounding area. Information will be shared regarding the road changes affecting Highway 76 and Indian Point Road Intersection. These changes will affect residents and visitors of Indian Point, as well as anyone who regularly drives across Highway 76 from Branson to Branson West.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Daniel Jay Woods

Daniel Jay Woods, 80, of Hollister, MO passed away on December 8, 2022 peacefully in residence at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri. Dan was born on October 27, 1942. Unfortunately, Alzheimer ’s disease began to give them a slow goodbye. At the end, his wife of nearly 59 years and his two children stood watch to see him through to the other side.
HOLLISTER, MO
houstonherald.com

Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston

A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
HOUSTON, MO
Yahoo!

Nearly 10 million lights and 700 Christmas trees adorn this Ozark destination. Here are the best parts of my visit to this holiday-loving small town.

New York City and Walt Disney World may be at the top of everyone's nice list this holiday season, but the historic town of Branson, Mo. is also delivering Christmas cheer — and in high doses. Welcoming more than 10 million visitors per year, it's estimated that around 20% of them visit in the months of November and December alone. Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, the tourist destination of just 12,000 residents is quite possibly (and literally) the brightest hidden gem.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Joyriders plead guilty to stealing boat

A couple reported to have been extremely intoxicated when they took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes, Jr., and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the same address...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Select Clay Cooper Theatre shows offering area appreciation

Area appreciation has been extended this month at the Clay Cooper Theatre for three of the venue’s productions. Now through Friday, Dec. 30, locals can receive $15 tickets for Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Hot Rods & High Heels or Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis. Area appreciation is open...
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Samuel L. Snapp

Samuel L. Snapp, 79, of Aurora, MO passed away on December 2, 2022. Sam was born Febraury 1, 1943 in Branson, MO, the son of Rev. Joseph L. and Maggie (Chase) Snapp. He attended Branson schools and the American River College. Sam married the love of his life, Ivonne Blevins on February 1, 1963 in Branson.
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

