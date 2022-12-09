Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
2022 Forsyth Christmas Parade
The 2022 Forsyth Christmas Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Forsyth, featuring a marching band, community organizations, and classic cars & tractors.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taneyhills Library offers kids shopping day
The Taneyhills Library will be hosting a special shopping day for area children. The 2nd Annual Kids Christmas Shopping Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Library Thrift Store. “Kids, select gifts for family and friends at fantastic prices,” Library Director...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police Chief, Sergeant resign after investigation
The Police Chief for the city of Branson has resigned. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 13, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
KYTV
Springfield neighborhood concerned after man leaves machete under porch
USPS explain how new sorting machine will help get your holiday mail delivered on time. White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year. KY3's Nicolette Zangara reports. Branson’s Board of Aldermen considers moving forward on international student housing development. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports.
cassville-democrat.com
A sea of yellow on the way
The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
KYTV
Police say bomb scare outside Strafford business turned out to be a gun
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package found outside a Strafford business on Tuesday night turned out to be a gun. The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House. Investigators say a man wanted to turn in a stolen gun but did not want to take it to the police. So he left it inside a box addressed to the police.
Want To Stroll Through This Missouri Garden This Winter? Yes! Trust Me!
We have a nice little lights display in Sedalia called Light Up Liberty. You can drive though it and it may help put you in the Christmas spirit. There are lots of light displays as the winter month and Christmas holiday comes upon us, and I think there is another one that will be worth your time. It is called Gardens Aglow at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.
Lake Bella Vista dam to be removed
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night on a consent decree that would allow for the removal of the Lake Bella Vista dam. The debate on whether or not to repair or remove the dam has been going on for years. The city council voted to enter into a consent […]
933kwto.com
Newly Opened Whataburger in Republic Causing Traffic Issues
Fans of the Texas based fast food restaurant Whataburger now have an option in southwest Missouri. The restaurant, based in Republic opened briefly on Monday for drive-thru only service, but officials say traffic is becoming an issue. In a Facebook post from the Republic Police Department, officials have devised a...
KTLO
Marion County woman arrested for hitting man on head with bottle
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Bull Shoals Police Department was dispatched to a call where a male had been hit on the head with a bottle was needing first responders. While in route, a second call was received by a woman from a liquor store state she had been hit on the head with a bottle as well. Due to the nature of the calls, officers concluded both calls were related.
Branson West Woman Injured After Ford Explorer Hits Concrete Truck
A Branson West woman was injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by 75-year-old Ronald E. Player of Branson West, was one mile north of Reed Springs on US 160 around 12:45 p.m., when he failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a westbound 2019 Mack Granite concrete truck, driven by 64-year-old Michael W. Orndoff of Branson.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Indian Point to hold public forum on road changes
A public forum will be held for the residents and visitors of the Village of Indian Point regarding highway changes. The upcoming public forum will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Village of Indian Point Meeting Hall, 957 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO. The forum will address significant highway changes affecting residents of Indian Point and the surrounding area. Information will be shared regarding the road changes affecting Highway 76 and Indian Point Road Intersection. These changes will affect residents and visitors of Indian Point, as well as anyone who regularly drives across Highway 76 from Branson to Branson West.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Daniel Jay Woods
Daniel Jay Woods, 80, of Hollister, MO passed away on December 8, 2022 peacefully in residence at Point Lookout Nursing and Rehab in Hollister, Missouri. Dan was born on October 27, 1942. Unfortunately, Alzheimer ’s disease began to give them a slow goodbye. At the end, his wife of nearly 59 years and his two children stood watch to see him through to the other side.
houstonherald.com
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
Yahoo!
Nearly 10 million lights and 700 Christmas trees adorn this Ozark destination. Here are the best parts of my visit to this holiday-loving small town.
New York City and Walt Disney World may be at the top of everyone's nice list this holiday season, but the historic town of Branson, Mo. is also delivering Christmas cheer — and in high doses. Welcoming more than 10 million visitors per year, it's estimated that around 20% of them visit in the months of November and December alone. Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, the tourist destination of just 12,000 residents is quite possibly (and literally) the brightest hidden gem.
KTLO
Joyriders plead guilty to stealing boat
A couple reported to have been extremely intoxicated when they took a boat for a short joy ride on Lake Norfork before grounding it at Henderson Park appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-year-old Oval Glenn Haynes, Jr., and 49-year-old Paula Renae Alexander, who both list the same address...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Select Clay Cooper Theatre shows offering area appreciation
Area appreciation has been extended this month at the Clay Cooper Theatre for three of the venue’s productions. Now through Friday, Dec. 30, locals can receive $15 tickets for Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Hot Rods & High Heels or Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis. Area appreciation is open...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Samuel L. Snapp
Samuel L. Snapp, 79, of Aurora, MO passed away on December 2, 2022. Sam was born Febraury 1, 1943 in Branson, MO, the son of Rev. Joseph L. and Maggie (Chase) Snapp. He attended Branson schools and the American River College. Sam married the love of his life, Ivonne Blevins on February 1, 1963 in Branson.
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
Comments / 2