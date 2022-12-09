I have never been more quickly sold on anything in my life than watching Adam Driver pick up a sci-fi assault rifle, pointing it at a T.Rex, and opening fire. That’s the joy of our first look at 65, a movie penned and directed by Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and produced by the legendary Sam Raimi. It all starts out as a pretty typical sci-fi survival flick: Driver is Commander Mills, the pilot of a starship carrying passengers on an exploratory mission when his vessel is struck by a rogue asteroid, sending it crash-landing onto an unknown planet. After finding another survivor—a young child named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt)—Mills navigates this strange world as he tries to find a way to get himself and Koa off-planet.

