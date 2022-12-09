Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Kit Harington Says Jon Snow Is Having a Really Bad Time, Actually
Snow, the working title of the Jon Snow-centered Game of Thrones spin-off coming from HBO, is already getting a lot of attention. George R.R. Martin confirmed on his blog that the series was happening in June 2022, saying that it was star Kit Harington himself that brought the idea to him. Over the weekend, at the Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles, Harington remained pretty tight-lipped about the details of the spinoff, which has not yet started production, but he did talk a lot about his character’s mindset at the end of the 2019 finale, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Gizmodo
Space Man Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs—That's It, That's the Movie
I have never been more quickly sold on anything in my life than watching Adam Driver pick up a sci-fi assault rifle, pointing it at a T.Rex, and opening fire. That’s the joy of our first look at 65, a movie penned and directed by Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and produced by the legendary Sam Raimi. It all starts out as a pretty typical sci-fi survival flick: Driver is Commander Mills, the pilot of a starship carrying passengers on an exploratory mission when his vessel is struck by a rogue asteroid, sending it crash-landing onto an unknown planet. After finding another survivor—a young child named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt)—Mills navigates this strange world as he tries to find a way to get himself and Koa off-planet.
Gizmodo
HBO Max Is Removing Even More Shows, But They'll Have a Streaming Future... Somewhere
By now you’ve likely heard the news that many of HBO Max’s original titles—including Westworld and The Nevers, as well as two more genre shows just added to that list, Raised by Wolves and The Time Traveler’s Wife—will soon be leaving the streamer and shifting elsewhere. Now we have a slightly better idea of where they’ll be ending up.
Gizmodo
James Cameron Explains How Avatar: The Way of Water Is a Feminist Film
There’s been a lot of James Cameron in the headlines lately, all due to the fact that maybe the most James Cameron movie ever is about to hit theaters. Avatar: The Way of Water emphasizes so many things the filmmaker is known for, including cutting-edge special effects, high-stakes action, the idea that a sequel can surpass an original, and strong female characters.
Gizmodo
Everything Everywhere All at Once Leads the Genre Charge at the Golden Globes
The nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes have been announced, and the Daniels’ multiversal story of love, family, and Michelle Yeoh kicking ass is leading the charge for genre entertainment at the show next year. In terms of notable genre additions to the list, Everything Everywhere All at Once...
Gizmodo
Twitter Users Skewer Elon Musk for Claiming He Got '90% Cheers' at Chappelle Show
Elon Musk, who was booed mercilessly by a stadium full of people on Sunday during a Dave Chappelle stand-up show, has deleted tweets that sought to explain away the jeers. Musk had claimed the crowd was “90% cheers” and that there was a fight in the audience that stopped him from speaking normally, both apparent lies that were deleted by the billionaire late Monday. And Twitter users took the opportunity to absolutely eviscerate Musk over his unbelievable claims.
Gizmodo
An Extra Ordinary Woman Needs Superpowers in Extraordinary
In America, your 18th birthday is marked (usually) by receiving the right to vote. In Hulu’s upcoming TV series Extraordinary, people receive a miscellaneous superpower—with the exception of Jen (Máiréad Tyers), who’s managed to make it to 25 without discovering what ability she received, if any. But this Britcom turns Jen’s woes into a rather poignant—although very funny!—tale of a woman searching for her identity.
Gizmodo
Bugs Bunny Finally Wins His First Emmy
The legendary figurehead of Looney Tunes, the one and only Bugs Bunny, just celebrated 80 years—and he’s just received his first Emmy. Bugs’ current voice performer, Filipino Canadian and proud animation fanboy Eric Bauza, won the Children’s and Family Emmy Award for “Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program.”
Gizmodo
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
We thought we were ready, but after watching this trailer, we may not be. Sony just released the next trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up to its Oscar-winning, all-time magnificent superhero movie and we are freaking out over how awesome it looks. We’re talking about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to the 2018 masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It’s coming to theaters in June—and, well, just watch this.
Gizmodo
Every Spider-Suit We Spotted in the Across the Spider-Verse Trailer
The new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer that dropped yesterday introduced us to a whole multiverse of mania and speculation about the long-awaited sequel to arguably the greatest superhero movie of all time. But it also did one other thing: introduce tons of Spider-heroes. Not every appearance is for a...
Gizmodo
Willow Went Back to the Original Movie for a Creepy Haunted House Episode
Where Willow the movie ended, the fourth episode of the show began. Nockmaar. Castle of the evil Queen Bavmorda. The place where Willow, Sorsha, and Raziel saved Elora Danon and thought they’d put an end to evil. Well, evil is coming back in the person of a possessed young prince, and the castle is ready for it.
Gizmodo
Patty Jenkins Clears Up Wonder Woman 3 and Rogue Squadron Rumors
Patty Jenkins has been in the news a lot over the last few months. First with the removal of her Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, from Disney’s schedule, and then the even more shocking news that Wonder Woman 3 had been canceled by DC. In the past week, various...
Gizmodo
Hayao Miyazaki's Potentially Final Film Will Release in 2023
After a ten-year hiatus from feature films, Hayao Miyazaki is returning to the director’s chair with How Do You Live. Miyazaki has “retired” and then returned to direct another film many times over the past thirty years. Thank goodness he did, as he announced his first retirement a year before he decided to make Spirited Away.
Gizmodo
The Joker Returns in a New Folie à Deux Photo
Amid all the Golden Globe nominations this morning, we’ve got your daily roundup of nerdy news and geeky content. A lot of rumors and sequels are in the works as the industry prepares for the happiest time of the year: awards season. Get your ballots out, because spoilers are in the mix!
Henry Cavill Confirms He’s No Longer Returning To Superman Role: ‘My Turn To Wear The Cape Has Passed’
It’s a new chapter for Superman — just not the one we were expecting. After announcing a return to the franchise, Henry Cavill took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 14, to confirm that he actually isn’t. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” the Enola Holmes star, 39, wrote in an official statement to his 23 million followers on the platform. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”
Brian McKnight Doesn’t Take People Minding His Business Too Kindly
In November, McKnight and his wife announced that they're expecting and excited to welcome their "rainbow baby."
Gizmodo
Letitia Wright on the Power of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Credits Scene
The end credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is maybe Marvel’s best ever. The way it concludes the story of the film in such a touching, moving way while also setting the table for the future is simply a beautiful mix. And in a new interview, one of the main participants in that scene, Letitia Wright, spoke about what the scene meant to her, and what it was like preparing for it.
Gizmodo
A Nightmare Comes to Life in This Eerie Clip From Nanny
If you missed Nanny during its theatrical run, here’s another chance to catch Nikyatu Jusu’s haunting tale of an immigrant mother struggling with the tough but necessary choices she’s had to make in her life. The first horror movie to win Sundance’s coveted Grand Jury Prize arrives on Prime Video this week, and io9 has an eerie clip to share today.
Gizmodo
James Gunn Has a Future For the DCU's Superman
Lee Cronin teases Evil Dead Rise’s connections to the wider franchise. Bryce Dallas Howard will lead Disney+’s Witch Mountain reboot. Plus, filming wraps on Dune 2, and check out two more sneak peeks at Sonic Prime. Spoilers away!. The DCU. In response to a fan on Twitter, James...
Gizmodo
We Finally Have an Update on The Nevers and It's Not Great News
If you watched The Nevers, HBO’s 2021 drama about women in Victorian London who suddenly manifest superpowers, there’s likely part of you still wondering if we’d ever get the promised second half of the season—with, like, some follow-through all the batshit stuff that happened in the finale. The answer is here, and it’s... mixed.
