Week 15 of the NFL is here, and the 49ers sit at 9-4 in the standings. The team is currently on a five-game win streak, sitting comfortably in first place in the NFC West. The 49ers can clinch the division with a win in Seattle on Thursday night, and if the team wants to keep the streak alive, they must adhere to these keys to victory.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO