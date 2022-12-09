ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

John Lynch: 49ers have a lot of trust in Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw 37 passes against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Kyle Shanahan wouldn't have called that many passing plays if he didn't trust his rookie passer. It was Purdy's first extended playing time, and the 49ers offense came alive, lifting the team to a 33-17 win.
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: Brock Purdy among 3 Niners listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 15 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers released their game status report. The team didn't practice on Wednesday, holding this week's only practice session on Tuesday. However, even that was just a light walk-thru due to the quick turnaround between Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Thursday night's game.
49erswebzone

49ers-Buccaneers: Brock looked Purdy Good

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-7 blowout. The team scored five touchdowns, and it was the first play of the game that got things rolling. Quarterback Brock Purdy canned a run play and switched to a pass on a blitz from the outside by Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal. Purdy took a wicked hit and drew a penalty flag. After the play, Brock got hot.
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Seahawks in Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL is here, and the 49ers sit at 9-4 in the standings. The team is currently on a five-game win streak, sitting comfortably in first place in the NFC West. The 49ers can clinch the division with a win in Seattle on Thursday night, and if the team wants to keep the streak alive, they must adhere to these keys to victory.
49erswebzone

49ers’ Deebo Samuel could return as soon as Week 17, per report

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers received some good news. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel hadn't broken any bones in what looked to be a more severe injury on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They received some more good news when MRI results showed that the injury wasn't a high-ankle sprain, which likely would have kept him out an extended time.
