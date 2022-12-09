Read full article on original website
Hazel Clark
4d ago
There is Prophecy Fulfilment Coming Our Way and people will not like all that. will be happening !!There is much happening in the United States that will cause many people, who have Acted Against the United States and who will be punished.
Reply(3)
5
Janet Mead
3d ago
I wouldn’t be bragging about helping that fraud to win. Gods coming and cleaning house. We will see most of these evil people lose their seats and the real ones will get them. God said Hershel Walker won.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race
Former US President Barack Obama paused his speech while campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoff to let a four-year-old boy speak. Mr Obama paused on several occasions to interact with the child, who at one point said, “we’ve got the power”. “He’s only four and he’s making sense,” the 44th president said, adding that the boy must be “getting straight A’s” in school.Towards the end of his appearance, Mr Obama said that if supporters put in the work to reelect Rev Warnock, “we will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here and laying...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker says Obama did not tell the 'whole story' when the former president joked about the GOP senate candidate's interest in werewolves and vampires
"The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and do your job," Walker told Fox News.
Herschel Walker under fire as financial records show he was only renting out Georgia home
Financial disclosure forms have revealed that contrary to his claims of deep ties to the state of Georgia, Republican nominee Herschel Walker in fact appears to have used his property there as a source of rental income rather than as a residence.The news comes as Georgians turn out in record numbers to vote in the state’s Senate runoff, in which Mr Walker is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock to give his party a 50th Senate seat.According to The Daily Beast, Mr Walker’s financial records show that while he claims to have had a property in Georgia for...
thesource.com
18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor in U.S.
Earle, Arkansas, has a new mayor. 18-year-old Jaylen Smith will take office and become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. According to Fox-13, Smith defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to a count of 218-139. “It’s Time To Build A Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,” Smith...
Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock
The former Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, claimed that "having an African American" like GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker is a "dramatic improvement" over the incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The post Race Expert Newt Gingrich Says Herschel Walker Is Better “African American” Over Sen. Warnock appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Christian Walker Takes Aim at Father Herschel After Georgia Senate Loss
Herschel Walker’s son Christian has taken aim at his father after Tuesday’s election loss to pastor-turned Democratic star Raphael Warnock, claiming Donald Trump convinced Herschel to run despite everyone else’s pleas against it. On Tuesday night, Christian took to Twitter to castigate his father in a series of tweets. “Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend you’re pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” he wrote. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.” Christian was referencing a number of allegations that swept Herschel's campaign, including his ex-wife – and Christian’s mom – who in a political ad in August described how the Republican Senate hopeful “held the gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.” Christian continued: “Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won. The Truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him: ‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS. This is too dirty, you have an insane past… PLEASE DONT DO THIS.’ We got the middle finger. He ran.” He then posted an image of his mother and praised her and said she “lives a quiet life. I’m so happy she can rest now, and this bull crap is over with.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking Herschel Walker's loss personally
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his U.S. Senate race in Georgia. In an interview on Wednesday, conservative podcast host Steve Bannon...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock, the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a run-off election for Senate. Discover: How Much Is Former NFL Player...
Trump demands election loser Kari Lake ‘be installed’ as Arizona governor
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump again rejected the result of Arizona’s gubernatorial election Monday, calling for Republican Kari Lake to be declared the winner due to a supposed “criminal voting operation.” “Massive numbers of ‘BROKEN’ voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to ‘FIX’ them made them worse,” Trump, 76, said in a Truth Social post without offering evidence. “Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election.” Trump added it was “SO OBVIOUS” that Lake, 53, should not have lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s...
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
Herschel Walker’s son launches scathing attack on his father and Trump over Georgia runoff loss
Christian Walker, the conservative social media influencer who is also the son of failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, has hit out at his father and former president Donald Trump with unsparing criticism after the ex-football star was soundly beaten in Tuesday’s runoff election by Senator Raphael Warnock.The right-wing TikTok star weighed in on his dad’s humiliating defeat on Twitter, just minutes after news outlets began projecting a victory for Mr Warnock in the fight for a full six-year term in the upper chamber. He made reference to the multiple scandals which have engulfed the Walker campaign over the...
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
TMZ.com
George Wallace Says He'll Leave Country If Herschel Walker Gets Elected
Stand-up comic George Wallace says if Herschel Walker gets elected to the U.S. Senate, a lot's gonna change -- like his home address, and also ... he's officially off ALL Walkers!!!. The comedy legend talked politics with us Monday at LAX, but with a heavy dose of humor. He says...
MSNBC
Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch
Award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams, the writer-in-large at Vanderbilt University, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her latest essay in which she calls Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker a "fundamental assault by the Republican Party on the dignity of Black Americans."Dec. 8, 2022.
The richest woman in Georgia
A hand-breaded, perfectly seasoned boneless chicken breast sandwich made the Cathy family one of the richest families in the United States. Because of this delicious chicken sandwich, three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Dan, Don "Bubba," and Trudy Cathy White.Today, I will reveal the story behind the richest woman in the Cathy family, who lives in Hampton, Georgia.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 21