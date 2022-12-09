50-year-old man dies after crash on I-96 in Ionia County
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 50-year-old man has died after a crash on I-96 east near Hastings Road.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say early investigations show Louis Rumsey of Lake Odessa was heading east on I-96 in Boston Township near Hastings Road when the car left the road and hit several trees before coming to a stop.
Rumsey was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, and later died on Dec. 9.
The sheriff’s office said it’s believed Rumsey had a medical issue that caused him to lose control of the car, but further investigation is needed.
Neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said.
