Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Clearer, drier and cooler evening ahead
Skies will continue to clear this evening as the winter storm system that brought rain, wind and snow to the valley and surrounding areas continues to move east. West Valley locations saw the majority of the rainfall this weekend with totals maxing out at a quarter inch. Conditions will continue...
KESQ
Local students shine in Musical Theatre University’s holiday special. Here’s when you can watch it.
Students from throughout Coachella Valley are putting their holiday spirit and talents on display. A fully staged holiday special featuring Musical Theatre University and students of Palm Springs Unified School District, called "It's a Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod Christmas," is airing on News Channel 3's family of broadcast television stations this holiday season.
KESQ
Connecting community: Local resources expanded to reduce social isolation among seniors
Older adults are at increased risk for loneliness and social isolation due to a number of factors, according to the CDC. These feelings could lead to serious public health risks, including dementia and other medical conditions. In the U.S., more than one-third of adults aged 45 and older feel lonely,...
Comments / 0