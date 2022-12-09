ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Clearer, drier and cooler evening ahead

Skies will continue to clear this evening as the winter storm system that brought rain, wind and snow to the valley and surrounding areas continues to move east. West Valley locations saw the majority of the rainfall this weekend with totals maxing out at a quarter inch. Conditions will continue...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ

Local students shine in Musical Theatre University’s holiday special. Here’s when you can watch it.

Students from throughout Coachella Valley are putting their holiday spirit and talents on display. A fully staged holiday special featuring Musical Theatre University and students of Palm Springs Unified School District, called "It's a Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod Christmas," is airing on News Channel 3's family of broadcast television stations this holiday season.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy