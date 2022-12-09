ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Young Dolph’s Team To Posthumously Release His Completed LP ‘Paper Route Frank’

Shortly before his tragic death, Young Dolph had wrapped up work on his ninth studio album, Paper Route Frank. The project’s title makes reference to the label Dolph owned and operated, Paper Route Empire. Last month on November 17 — the one-year anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death —...
MTV

SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More

Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Rolling Stone

Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’

Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
The Independent

Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
hypebeast.com

James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives

As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
hypebeast.com

Bad Bunny Closes 2022 With Record-Breaking Tour Gross, Amassing Over $435M USD

After being declared Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022, Bad Bunny is continuing to break records as the year comes to a close. The Puerto Rican artist has set the world record for the highest grossing tour in a calendar year, amassing $435.38 million USD across 81 shows. That number...
Rolling Stone

The 1975 Finds Everlasting Love in Each Other in Endearing ‘Oh Caroline’ Video

Long live The 1975. In the music video for the band’s all-consuming love song “Oh Caroline,” a deep cut from their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, a grand romance runs its course, but the four-piece’s adoration for one another endures without expiration. The video pictures frontman Matty Healy as an old man, all gray hair attached to an aging body that doesn’t move like it used to, channeling the days of his youth in an empty ballroom. When he spins around, strumming his cane like a guitar, he’s transported back to his time on stage with...
techaiapp.com

Sabrina Carpenter Releases New Holiday Song ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ – Listen Now! | Christmas, First Listen, Music, Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter just released her new Christmas song “A Nonsense Christmas“!. The 23-year-old actress and singer did a holiday remix of her fan-favorite song “Nonsense.”. “y’all made me do this,” she shared on social media. “‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms. happy hoelidays!!”...

