Look: GOT7's Jackson leads creepy circus in 'Come Alive' music video
K-pop star Jackson Wang released a music video for "Come Alive," a song from his solo album "Magic Man."
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
The 1975's Matty Healy Ages Like Fine Wine In New Music Video
Healy transformed into an elderly version of himself for the new "Oh Caroline' music video.
hypebeast.com
Young Dolph’s Team To Posthumously Release His Completed LP ‘Paper Route Frank’
Shortly before his tragic death, Young Dolph had wrapped up work on his ninth studio album, Paper Route Frank. The project’s title makes reference to the label Dolph owned and operated, Paper Route Empire. Last month on November 17 — the one-year anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death —...
hiphop-n-more.com
Blxst Releases New Song & Video ‘Keep Calling’ Feat. Larry June — Watch
We’ve been supporters of Blxst for a good few years now and it’s been great to see people steadily catching on to how talented he is. He’s been quite active this year, dropping his Before You Go project in April and videos for a bunch of songs from it too.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's 'A Milli' Used By Florida Police To Soundtrack $1.1M Drug Bust On TikTok
Lil Wayne’s 2008 smash hit “A Milli” has been used to soundtrack a Florida police department’s latest drug bust. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that latest seizure allowed narcotics detectives to get $1.1 million dollars in illegal drug money off the street.
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’
Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
The New Wave Of American Heavy Metal: where are they now?
From Shadows Fall and God Forbid to Bleeding Through and Unearth, we track down the NWOAHM’s Class Of 2002
Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders says the band would be ‘interested’ in writing a Bond theme
Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders says the band would be “interested” in writing a James Bond theme song.Helders was discussing the Sheffield band’s seventh studio album The Car during an interview with NME after the publication named it album of the year.Asked if the band would ever make a Bond theme song, Helders said: “I’m sure it’s something we would still be interested in, but I don’t think it’s officially been proposed.”The drummer then joked that he believed frontman Alex Turner was already writing tunes that sound like Bond songs.“However, it is almost like Alex is already writing Bond...
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives
As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny Closes 2022 With Record-Breaking Tour Gross, Amassing Over $435M USD
After being declared Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022, Bad Bunny is continuing to break records as the year comes to a close. The Puerto Rican artist has set the world record for the highest grossing tour in a calendar year, amassing $435.38 million USD across 81 shows. That number...
The 1975 Finds Everlasting Love in Each Other in Endearing ‘Oh Caroline’ Video
Long live The 1975. In the music video for the band’s all-consuming love song “Oh Caroline,” a deep cut from their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, a grand romance runs its course, but the four-piece’s adoration for one another endures without expiration. The video pictures frontman Matty Healy as an old man, all gray hair attached to an aging body that doesn’t move like it used to, channeling the days of his youth in an empty ballroom. When he spins around, strumming his cane like a guitar, he’s transported back to his time on stage with...
techaiapp.com
Sabrina Carpenter Releases New Holiday Song ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ – Listen Now! | Christmas, First Listen, Music, Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter just released her new Christmas song “A Nonsense Christmas“!. The 23-year-old actress and singer did a holiday remix of her fan-favorite song “Nonsense.”. “y’all made me do this,” she shared on social media. “‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms. happy hoelidays!!”...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
