The Vikings surrendered more than 400 yards for the fifth consecutive week in Sunday's loss to the Lions. They allowed Jared Goff to throw for 330 yards, making him the fourth quarterback to reach that mark against them in the last five games — and Dak Prescott would've gotten there if the Vikings had kept that game competitive. Minnesota now ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO