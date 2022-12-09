ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LB Steele Chambers To Return To Ohio State Rather Than Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers told reporters gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday morning that he will put off the NFL Draft and return another season in 2023. “I just wanted three years under my belt at linebacker,” Chambers said. “I feel like I’ve progressed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Vikings DC Ed Donatell on Floundering Pass Defense: ‘We’ll Work Out of This’

The Vikings surrendered more than 400 yards for the fifth consecutive week in Sunday's loss to the Lions. They allowed Jared Goff to throw for 330 yards, making him the fourth quarterback to reach that mark against them in the last five games — and Dak Prescott would've gotten there if the Vikings had kept that game competitive. Minnesota now ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

