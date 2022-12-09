Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's 'A Milli' Used By Florida Police To Soundtrack $1.1M Drug Bust On TikTok
Lil Wayne’s 2008 smash hit “A Milli” has been used to soundtrack a Florida police department’s latest drug bust. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that latest seizure allowed narcotics detectives to get $1.1 million dollars in illegal drug money off the street.
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Says 'Avatar 4' Script Did Not Receive a Single Note From Studio Executives
As the release date for Avatar: The Way of Water nears, director James Cameron is already looking forward to the third and fourth sequel of the Avatar franchise. In the weeks leading up to the release of the second Avatar film, it was previously reported that the movie is on track to opening upwards of $150 million USD and has since received an overwhelming number of positive reviews from early critics. Speaking to Collider, Cameron is already has plans for the fourth installment. He revealed that his script for Avatar 4 has become the first Avatar sequel that did not receive a single note from studio executives. The director said,
hypebeast.com
SZA's 'SOS' Projected To Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200
SZA‘s highly-anticipated album SOS is expected to debut at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the extensive 23-track record is projected to earn around 275,000 to 300,000 equivalent album units in its first week. If the estimates are correct, SOS will make the sixth or seventh-biggest debut of 2022 and will give SZA her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following Ctrl’s No. 3 debut and peak in 2017. The record logged 100 million streams in the United States in the first day and is looking to log more than 350 million streams by the week’s end.
hypebeast.com
John Cena and Jason Momoa Team Up for a Rollicking New Action Comedy 'Killer Vacation'
Two of Hollywood’s biggest action stars John Cena and Jason Momoa are officially joining forces for an upcoming Warner Bros. action comedy film. Titled Killer Vacation, the movie follows the muscular actors in a rowdy plot that evidently sees a holiday go wrong. Cena and Momoa initially met on...
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny Closes 2022 With Record-Breaking Tour Gross, Amassing Over $435M USD
After being declared Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2022, Bad Bunny is continuing to break records as the year comes to a close. The Puerto Rican artist has set the world record for the highest grossing tour in a calendar year, amassing $435.38 million USD across 81 shows. That number...
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Booed for Five Minutes After Being Brought Out By Dave Chappelle
This past weekend, Dave Chappelle took over the Chase Center in San Francisco for a Sunday night show. Near the end of the night, the comedian took the opportunity to bring Elon Musk on stage offering him a simple introduction, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world.”
hypebeast.com
Travis Scott and Jordan Brand Reunite to Produce a New Apparel Collection
In recent memory, Travis Scott has been making a substantial amount of noise in the realm of music by making an appearance on “Open Arms” off of SZA‘s newly-released album SOS as well as featuring on a wealth of tracks on Metro Boomin‘s Heroes and Villains. And to close out the year, the Cactus Jack rapper is linking back up with Jordan Brand to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Phantom” and supplementary apparel collection, the latter of which has just been unveiled.
hypebeast.com
First 'Scream 6' Teaser Sees Ghostface Threaten New York City
Following five films set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, the Scream franchise is headed to New York City for its sixth installment, as revealed in the forthcoming film’s first official teaser trailer. In the one-minute visual, Scream 5‘s Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy...
hypebeast.com
Midnight Art Dept. Taps Classic 1987 Film 'The Lost Boys' For a Sharp-Toothed Collaboration
Hypebeast 100 honoree Shane Gonzales is gearing up to launch his final Midnight Art Dept. collection of the year in collaboration with the classic 1987 film, The Lost Boys. Based on the supernatural comedy-horror, which follows two brothers who relocate to a small California beach town where vampires are rumored to exist, the collection puts forth a frightening MO across its designs — and yes, David’s iconographic, blood-hungry expression is plastered all over.
hypebeast.com
Cristina Banban Presents Her Latest ‘Mujeres’ Paintings at Skarstedt
On view in New York until December 17. Spanish artist Cristina BanBan is showcasing her latest gestural paintings at Skarstedt Gallery in New York. Each painting in the show is either titled Mujer or Mujeres (Spanish for woman or women), in which the artist utilizes her choice muse as a way to explore her daily experiences. Although her forms are typically exaggerated in form, the abstraction seen in these latest paintings mark an evolution in BanBan’s approach to line, color and composition, as well as reflecting her transition to using oil paints, oil sticks and charcoal.
hypebeast.com
Director Kemp Powers Confirms Villain For Next Two 'Spider-Verse' Films
The villain for the next two Spider-Verse films have been confirmed by director Kemp Powers. In a recent interview with Total Film, Powers confirmed that Miles Morales and company will be facing the Spot, who is brought to life by Jason Schwartzman. “The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse,” the filmmaker shared. “He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways.”
hypebeast.com
Snoop Dogg Says He Used a Typewriter To Write His Early Raps: “I Used To Type Like 65 Words a Minute”
Snoop Dogg recently appeared on The 85 South Comedy Show — hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean — to talk about the early days of his career. Among the interesting things he revealed, Snoop Dogg shared that he used to write lyrics for his songs out on a typewriter.
