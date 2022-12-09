ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal

Boston College, which is losing star wide receiver Zay Flowers to the upcoming NFL Draft, is reloading at the position with Ryan O’Keefe, a transfer from UCF. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Wednesday night that O’Keefe picked the Eagles over TCU, Houston, and Oregon. NEWS: UCF star wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (@RyanOKeefe23) tells ESPN that Read more... The post Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

Packers Activate Caleb Jones After Bout With Mono

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones from the non-football illness list on Wednesday. Having been designated for return three weeks ago, Wednesday was the deadline to either shut down Jones for the season or to bring him back to the 53-man roster. While there’s no guarantee Jones will play in any of the remaining four games, being on the roster at least will allow him to practice for the rest of the season.
Wichita Eagle

Pregame Update on LaMelo Ball’s Status vs Pistons

Barring any setbacks in the minutes leading up to tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets will welcome back LaMelo Ball, who has missed the last eleven games with an ankle sprain. “He’s going to try to play," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in tonight's pregame press...
Wichita Eagle

Kings’ Mike Brown Explains What Went Wrong vs. Embiid, 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers expanded their win streak on Tuesday night at home. With the Sacramento Kings in town for the first and only time this year, the Sixers came out firing and looking for a second-straight blowout victory after dealing with multiple overtime scenarios over the last week. Through the...
