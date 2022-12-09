GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones from the non-football illness list on Wednesday. Having been designated for return three weeks ago, Wednesday was the deadline to either shut down Jones for the season or to bring him back to the 53-man roster. While there’s no guarantee Jones will play in any of the remaining four games, being on the roster at least will allow him to practice for the rest of the season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO