A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO