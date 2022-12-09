Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host NBA Champion Golden State Warriors
The Indiana Pacers will host the 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors for the first and only time this season tonight. The two teams played nine days ago when Indiana took down Golden State 112-104 in California. Both teams are currently 14-14 and sit in a play-in spot in their...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon
A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers on TNT a ‘Conspiracy,’ Complains Charles Barkley: ‘They Stink!’
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will be on national TV on Christmas Day. They will oppose the Los Angeles Lakers. NBA analyst Charles Barkley thinks at least one of those teams does not deserve the honor. At halftime of Tuesday's game between LeBron James' Lakers and the Boston Celtics, Barkley...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Shams Charania’s Latest On L.A.’s Quest For Shooting Help
Detroit Pistons power forward Bojan Bogdanovic has long been a person of interest for your Los Angeles Lakers. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, that remains the case for L.A., as the team looks to bolster its size and shooting depth. The 6'7" Bogdanovic would address both those needs for...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: This L.A. Role Player Has Already Earned Darvin Ham’s Trust
With Russell Westbrook embracing his bench role, the Lakers have been fluid from top to bottom and are slowly finding their stride. While Westbrook commands most of the attention, one role player Darvin Ham continues to heavily rely on is Austin Reaves. Reaves is currently fifth on the team in...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Charles Barkley Holds Nothing Back When It Comes To Lakers National Games
When it comes to expressing his opinion, Charles Barkley has never been a shrinking violet. That's what's made him perhaps the single greatest player-turned-commentator in at least NBA history. Last night, following your Los Angeles Lakers' 122-118 overtime loss to the visiting Boston Celtics, Barkley weighed in on the inordinate...
Wichita Eagle
Pregame Update on LaMelo Ball’s Status vs Pistons
Barring any setbacks in the minutes leading up to tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets will welcome back LaMelo Ball, who has missed the last eleven games with an ankle sprain. “He’s going to try to play," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in tonight's pregame press...
Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal
Boston College, which is losing star wide receiver Zay Flowers to the upcoming NFL Draft, is reloading at the position with Ryan O’Keefe, a transfer from UCF. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Wednesday night that O’Keefe picked the Eagles over TCU, Houston, and Oregon. NEWS: UCF star wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (@RyanOKeefe23) tells ESPN that Read more... The post Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas is losing its left tackle to the NFL. Here’s who the Jayhawks have to replace him
The Kansas football team has a 6-foot-6, 310-pound hole to fill next season. KU’s star left tackle, Earl Bostick Jr. has exhausted his eligibility and will likely be off to the NFL following Kansas’ bowl game. Kansas coach Lance Leipold and his staff didn’t waste any time finding...
Wichita Eagle
Warriors Update Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Pacers
After a bad loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors have to turn right around and take on another Eastern Conference opponent in the Indiana Pacers. The team has taken a conservative approach to back to backs this season, often resting multiple veterans for one of the two games, and could do the same in this one.
Wichita Eagle
THN On The ‘Q’: Valiant Vegas QMJHL Prospects and Alumni
This week on The Hockey News On The 'Q' Podcast with Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer:. - Four QMJHL players were named to Team Canada along with Stephane Julien heading over as an assistant coach. Were there any surprises?. - Speaking of the world juniors, there's havoc going on in...
Wichita Eagle
Dallas Goedert on Brink of Returning, but Backups Did Well in his Absence
PHILADELPHIA – Every NFL team has injuries. It’s Week 15, after all. The Eagles, though, will likely get back a key piece on Sunday when they visit the Chicago Bears with tight end Dallas Goedert returning to practice on Wednesday. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window on...
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Doncic Available For Mavericks As Thunder Wrap up Road Trip
The battle of two MVP candidates takes place in Dallas on Monday night when Oklahoma City takes on the Dallas Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will lead the Thunder into battle against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The game marks the end of a five game road trip for the Thunder, OKC...
