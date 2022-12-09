ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle

NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon

A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

Pregame Update on LaMelo Ball’s Status vs Pistons

Barring any setbacks in the minutes leading up to tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets will welcome back LaMelo Ball, who has missed the last eleven games with an ankle sprain. “He’s going to try to play," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in tonight's pregame press...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal

Boston College, which is losing star wide receiver Zay Flowers to the upcoming NFL Draft, is reloading at the position with Ryan O’Keefe, a transfer from UCF. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports on Wednesday night that O’Keefe picked the Eagles over TCU, Houston, and Oregon. NEWS: UCF star wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (@RyanOKeefe23) tells ESPN that Read more... The post Boston College lands prized WR via transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OREGON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Warriors Update Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Pacers

After a bad loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors have to turn right around and take on another Eastern Conference opponent in the Indiana Pacers. The team has taken a conservative approach to back to backs this season, often resting multiple veterans for one of the two games, and could do the same in this one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

THN On The ‘Q’: Valiant Vegas QMJHL Prospects and Alumni

This week on The Hockey News On The 'Q' Podcast with Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer:. - Four QMJHL players were named to Team Canada along with Stephane Julien heading over as an assistant coach. Were there any surprises?. - Speaking of the world juniors, there's havoc going on in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Mavericks ‘In Market’ for John Collins Trade with Hawks

The Dallas Mavericks have gotten off to slow start for the third consecutive season. Despite having some bright moments, stability is lacking, and the Mavs' front office might have to make some changes at some point. Dallas has huge wins against teams like the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and...
DALLAS, TX

