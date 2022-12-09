ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings DC Ed Donatell on Floundering Pass Defense: ‘We’ll Work Out of This’

The Vikings surrendered more than 400 yards for the fifth consecutive week in Sunday's loss to the Lions. They allowed Jared Goff to throw for 330 yards, making him the fourth quarterback to reach that mark against them in the last five games — and Dak Prescott would've gotten there if the Vikings had kept that game competitive. Minnesota now ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Demand for Panthers Postseason Seats Spikes Amid Run

Just four weeks remain in the NFL’s regular season! Week 14 saw some surprising results that had major impacts on the playoff picture as teams jockeyed for position in crowded divisional and Wild Card races. In the AFC, there’s currently a three-way tie for the seventh and final playoff spot. And in the NFC, a tie is all that separates the Giants and Commanders from the Seahawks.
TENNESSEE STATE
LB Steele Chambers To Return To Ohio State Rather Than Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers told reporters gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday morning that he will put off the NFL Draft and return another season in 2023. “I just wanted three years under my belt at linebacker,” Chambers said. “I feel like I’ve progressed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence

The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94). However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety...
AUSTIN, CO
WNBA to Miss Year-End Deadline For Expansion Teams, per Report

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert had plans for the league to add one or two new expansion teams by the end of the year with hopes of those new franchises playing as soon as the 2024 season. However, despite numerous expansion conversations, the league reportedly won’t meet its year-end timetable to...
Pregame Update on LaMelo Ball’s Status vs Pistons

Barring any setbacks in the minutes leading up to tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets will welcome back LaMelo Ball, who has missed the last eleven games with an ankle sprain. “He’s going to try to play," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in tonight's pregame press...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Multiple Buccaneers’ Starters Expected To Miss Sunday’s Game Against Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banged up and could be missing a few key players in this weekend's game against Cincinnati. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that he "doubts" Pro-Bowl caliber defensive lineman Vita Vea (calf) will play and that he doesn't think All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) will return from his two-game absence.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?

The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
ATLANTA, GA
Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI

