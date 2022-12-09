Read full article on original website
Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals’ Win Over Browns
Jessie Bates held his 3rd annual Single Mother’s Initiative over the weekend. He partnered with Bigger Than Sneakers, Inc. to treat single mothers and their children to a few days full of festivities. “I am so excited for this year’s event,” Bates said prior to the event. “Every year...
Somehow Patrick Mahomes and the late Mike Leach never met, but the influence is obvious
Patrick Mahomes never met Mike Leach. By the time Mahomes arrived at Texas Tech, Leach had been gone from Lubbock for five years, fired after alleged mistreatment of a player. But Leach’s impact on one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks is profound. “A huge influence,” Mahomes said.
NFL Draft Profile: Jason Brownlee, Wide Receiver, Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Dallas Goedert on Brink of Returning, but Backups Did Well in his Absence
PHILADELPHIA – Every NFL team has injuries. It’s Week 15, after all. The Eagles, though, will likely get back a key piece on Sunday when they visit the Chicago Bears with tight end Dallas Goedert returning to practice on Wednesday. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window on...
Vikings DC Ed Donatell on Floundering Pass Defense: ‘We’ll Work Out of This’
The Vikings surrendered more than 400 yards for the fifth consecutive week in Sunday's loss to the Lions. They allowed Jared Goff to throw for 330 yards, making him the fourth quarterback to reach that mark against them in the last five games — and Dak Prescott would've gotten there if the Vikings had kept that game competitive. Minnesota now ranks dead last in the NFL in yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game.
Demand for Panthers Postseason Seats Spikes Amid Run
Just four weeks remain in the NFL’s regular season! Week 14 saw some surprising results that had major impacts on the playoff picture as teams jockeyed for position in crowded divisional and Wild Card races. In the AFC, there’s currently a three-way tie for the seventh and final playoff spot. And in the NFC, a tie is all that separates the Giants and Commanders from the Seahawks.
First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn’t Guarantee Postseason Success
So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Super Bowl here they come. Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason. Since...
Should Pittman Start Considering Gragg, Williams for Tight Ends Job?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas coach Sam Pittman had a lot on his plate coming into this week, so two former Razorbacks turned NFL tight ends decided to make his job a little easier. Chris Gragg and DJ Williams both reached out via Twitter to let the Arkansas coach know...
LB Steele Chambers To Return To Ohio State Rather Than Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers told reporters gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday morning that he will put off the NFL Draft and return another season in 2023. “I just wanted three years under my belt at linebacker,” Chambers said. “I feel like I’ve progressed...
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman back at practice, opening 21-day window to return from IR
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) took a positive step in his attempt to return from injured reserve. The Chiefs on Wednesday officially designated Hardman as returned to practice, which opens a 21-day window for the team to decide to activate Hardman to the 53-player roster. “We’ll just see how...
Kansas is losing its left tackle to the NFL. Here’s who the Jayhawks have to replace him
The Kansas football team has a 6-foot-6, 310-pound hole to fill next season. KU’s star left tackle, Earl Bostick Jr. has exhausted his eligibility and will likely be off to the NFL following Kansas’ bowl game. Kansas coach Lance Leipold and his staff didn’t waste any time finding...
Broncos S Justin Simmons Dishes on Steve Atwater’s HOF Influence
The Denver Broncos have a rich history at the safety position that includes legendary players like John Lynch (2004-07), Austin 'Goose' Gonsoulin (1960-67), Bill Thompson (1969-81), and Dennis Smith (1981-94). However, Hall-of-Famer Steve Atwater, and current team captain Justin Simmons, are undoubtedly the two best to ever play the safety...
WNBA to Miss Year-End Deadline For Expansion Teams, per Report
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert had plans for the league to add one or two new expansion teams by the end of the year with hopes of those new franchises playing as soon as the 2024 season. However, despite numerous expansion conversations, the league reportedly won’t meet its year-end timetable to...
Pregame Update on LaMelo Ball’s Status vs Pistons
Barring any setbacks in the minutes leading up to tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets will welcome back LaMelo Ball, who has missed the last eleven games with an ankle sprain. “He’s going to try to play," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in tonight's pregame press...
Multiple Buccaneers’ Starters Expected To Miss Sunday’s Game Against Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banged up and could be missing a few key players in this weekend's game against Cincinnati. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Wednesday that he "doubts" Pro-Bowl caliber defensive lineman Vita Vea (calf) will play and that he doesn't think All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) will return from his two-game absence.
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
