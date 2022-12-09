Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uncoveringnewyork.com
Driving Through the Broome County Festival of Lights in Binghamton
When I was doing a tour of Christmas lights around New York in 2021, I noticed a light show along the side of I-81 as I was driving north of Binghamton. It looked to be very well done, so, when I was making a similar trip the next year, I made a point of stopping to check out the Broome County Festival of Lights.
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
4 of the Coziest Winter Getaways from Binghamton
Ah, the last four months of the year are so busy. September brings us the end of the summer season, the end of vacations, the beginning of school, a two-month Halloween season, followed by a two-month or longer Christmas season, along with the Thanksgiving holiday as well. Finally, we top...
Winter Storm Brings Parking Tickets in Binghamton
As the City of Binghamton prepares for the impending winter storm conditions, Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the Binghamton Police Department handed out 97 parking tickets on Tuesday night. The City of Binghamton's alternate side parking rules went into effect on December 1st, but apparently not everybody in the area...
CNY high school swim powerhouse looking for new home after Cazenovia College announces closing
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Fayetteville-Manlius boys and girls swim teams, each among the best in Section III, will soon need new waters to splash about. The Hornets used Cazenovia College as their home pool. But the college recently announced it will be closing after the 2023 spring semester.
14850.com
Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east
The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
Events cancelled/postponed due to incoming storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
‘A Luminary Evening’ Thursday on State Street
Organizers of a block party to celebrate the reopening of a downtown Binghamton street will be able to participate even more now that they've moved into their new home.
Schools on lockout for second time this week
Several local schools are on lockout today for the second time this week.
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mohawk Valley and areas to the east of the valley starting Thursday, December 15th. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches can be...
ithaca.com
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter
Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
Facebook live stream leads to Broome County school lockouts
A Johnson City man, whose Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous local schools Monday, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted
UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building
A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
Winter Storm Watch in effect
According to the National Weather Service, there is a Winter Storm Watch now in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night.
How a monthslong scramble to save Cazenovia College failed: ‘It does seem so unimaginable’
Cazenovia, N.Y. – Officials at Cazenovia College this summer came to a devastating realization: They could not refinance a $25 million debt when it came due in full Sept. 1. Thus began a desperate scramble to save the private liberal arts college that has been an integral part of this idyllic Upstate New York village for nearly 200 years.
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire damaged a historic home in the city of Elmira Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened at the home on the 400 Block of West Church Street in Elmira around 12:30 PM. The Elmira Fire Department said that two crews entered the building and made their...
Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter. Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for […]
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0