Endicott, NY

uncoveringnewyork.com

Driving Through the Broome County Festival of Lights in Binghamton

When I was doing a tour of Christmas lights around New York in 2021, I noticed a light show along the side of I-81 as I was driving north of Binghamton. It looked to be very well done, so, when I was making a similar trip the next year, I made a point of stopping to check out the Broome County Festival of Lights.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Winter Storm Brings Parking Tickets in Binghamton

As the City of Binghamton prepares for the impending winter storm conditions, Mayor Jared Kraham announced that the Binghamton Police Department handed out 97 parking tickets on Tuesday night. The City of Binghamton's alternate side parking rules went into effect on December 1st, but apparently not everybody in the area...
BINGHAMTON, NY
14850.com

Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east

The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Mohawk Valley and areas to the east of the valley starting Thursday, December 15th. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches can be...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter

Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cortland Dispatch: Lockouts Lifted

UPDATE: The Cortland County Sheriff's Office says officers received information about an individual in the Town of Cincinnatus who made a comment about a possible school shooting. The office and county dispatch center alerted school officials in Cortland County and surrounding counties of the situation and multiple schools went into...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dozens of Apartments Planned for Binghamton Office Building

A Broome County man has outlined a proposal to convert the upper seven floors of a downtown Binghamton office building into a residential complex. The potential project would reinvent the property at 59 Court Street which for decades was home to Sisson's Department store. After the retailer closed in January 1964, the lower level of the building was used by various businesses, including banks.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire damaged a historic home in the city of Elmira Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened at the home on the 400 Block of West Church Street in Elmira around 12:30 PM. The Elmira Fire Department said that two crews entered the building and made their...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter. Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for […]
ELMIRA, NY
