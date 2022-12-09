Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Stüssy Connects With Penny Hardaway for a Nike Air Max Penny 2 Capsule in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
Despite the fact that the weather temperatures are starting to dip into the freezing zone, sneaker brands are still cranking up the heat with their releases before 2022 jogs to a close. Imprints like. , Jordan Brand and. have jam-packed this week with anticipated collaborations and classic bring-backs that can...
Givenchy Pre-Fall 2023
If his spring women’s collection for Givenchy saw Matthew Williams more openly embracing French chic, the designer remains very much an American in Paris. The label’s pre-fall lineup reflected his trans-Atlantic take on the house founded by Hubert de Givenchy in 1952, with a mix of sharp tailoring, sleek eveningwear and sporty casuals that mirrored the eclectic tastes of today’s luxury customer.
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Early Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 in White
With four collaborations alongside Jordan Brand now under its belt, A Ma Maniére is in preparation to extend its partnership with the sportswear brand in 2023 by bringing a pair of Air Jordan 12 makeups to fruition. James Whitner and his crew are slated to drop “Black” and “White” colorways, the latter of which has now surfaced via early imagery.
Take a Look at Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 1 Mid "Warped Swoosh"
As a brand that is always striving to mix things up, Jordan Brand has a history of bringing interesting and playful edges to its mainline silhouettes. This has been seen often with its Dunk Low sneaker, and now, the footwear giant is doing more of the same with its Air Jordan 1 Mid as its presents its all-new “Warped Swoosh” iteration.
These Classic Eames Chairs Inspired a Sneaker Collection
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Fear of God's First ETERNAL Collection Drop Is Coming This Week
Fear of God is prepping to drop the first delivery from its hotly-anticipated ETERNAL collection, on December 7. The range, which first debuted in April of this year, is injected with an immortal mentality, championing the label’s modern design codes with ageless cuts and enduring tones. Across myriad hues...
Mercedes-Maybach Unveils Its Haute Couture-Inspired S 680
Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the evolution of its Maybach Class Haute Voiture concept that was presented back in May. Set to be the production version of the Haute Couture, this Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is pure luxury with its two-toned paint job of rose gold and metallic nautical blue. “The intricate...
Jordan Brand Welcomes the Air Jordan 23 to Its "Year of the Rabbit' Collection
The Air Jordan 23 hasn’t seen much action since TITAN 22 put an electrifying spin on it in 2020, but Jordan Brand is primed to bring it back into the spotlight as part of 2023’s “Year of the Rabbit” collection. Official images have been sent our way, and we can confirm that the kicks have been formed with luxe materials and culture-inspired icons.
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Essentials: Offgod
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to 17-year-old artist Andrew Mok, better known as Offgod. Laying the blueprint for the next generation of creators, Offgod turns his love for animation, rap, and fashion into unique illustrations and wearable sculptures which have captured an international audience stretching far from his home city of Hong Kong.
The adidas Stan Smith Lux to Launch in the US
Update: After initially releasing in Europe, the adidas Stan Smith Lux now makes its way to US soil. Notably, only three of the four colorways are launching, with “Off-White/Pantone” absent from the release roster. Priced at $145 USD, the sneaker is scheduled to be available at 3am EST on December 15 via adidas in three color options. For more information, check out the initial coverage of the updated model below.
Timberland & Supreme Rework Lug Boat Shoes With Woven Details in New Collaboration
Timberland has teamed up with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The legendary streetwear brand and the outdoor label’s latest installment includes three colorways of the boat shoe including, black, olive green and pink. The silhouette is updated with woven leather detailing throughout. While the upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color. Of course, Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration and Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete...
