Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
BBC

World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

The world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - have safely returned home to Mali after spending the first 19 months of their lives in Morocco. The babies broke the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive. Ahead of...
BBC

Calls for push payment scam refunds for all

All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
BBC

Ukraine’s missile graveyard 'is evidence against Russia’

Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, has suffered from heavy Russian shelling and air strikes since the start of the war in February. Officials there told the BBC they have been collecting the remains of Russian munitions fired at the city, including fragments of missiles and rockets. Local prosecutors say the...
BBC

Ukraine war: The Russians locked up for refusing to fight

When his son was sent to fight in Ukraine, Sergei begged him not to go. "You've got relatives there. Just refuse," Sergei recalls telling Stas, who was already an army officer. "But he said he was going. He believed it was right. I told him that he was a zombie. And that, unfortunately, life would prove that."

