Juul agrees to pay $1.2 billion in youth-vaping settlement - Bloomberg News

 3 days ago
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a U.S. youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Juul said it had settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California. The company chose not to disclose the settlement amount as part of the court process in the federal multi-district litigation.

In a statement on Friday, Juul did not comment on the terms of the settlement.

Juul, which is partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc (MO.N), had agreed in September to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from 34 U.S. states and territories who said the company downplayed its products' risks and targeted underage buyers.

The settlement comes a month after the once red-hot vaping company had secured an investment from some of its early investors that would help Juul stay in business.

Juul's e-cigarettes were briefly banned in the United States in late-June by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the ban was put on hold following an appeal. The health regulator also agreed to an additional review of the company's marketing application.

"E-cigarette maker Juul Labs' legal saga continued with another round of settlements, this time with nearly 10,000 plaintiffs encompassing 5,000 cases, including class action, personal injury, and government and Native American tribe lawsuits. The amount of the payout is not public, but Juul said it has secured the funding for it.  "These settlements represent a major step toward strengthening Juul Labs’ operations and securing the company’s path forward to fulfill its mission to transition adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes while combating underage use," said the company. Juul agreed to pay $438.5 million in September to settle claims by 34 U.S. states and...
Juul to reportedly pay $1.2B to settle 10,000 youth-vaping lawsuits

Juul Labs has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to resolve about 10,000 lawsuits targeting the e-cigarette maker as a major cause of a US youth-vaping epidemic, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Last week, Juul said it had settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California. The company chose not to disclose the settlement amount as part of the court process in the federal multi-district litigation. In a statement on Friday, Juul did not comment on the terms of the settlement. Juul, which is partly owned by Marlboro maker Altria Group, had agreed in September to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from 34 US states and territories who said the company downplayed its products' risks and targeted underage buyers. The settlement comes a month after the once red-hot vaping company had secured an investment from some of its early investors that would help Juul stay in business. Juul's e-cigarettes were briefly banned in the United States in late-June by the Food and Drug Administration, but the ban was put on hold following an appeal. The health regulator also agreed to an additional review of the company's marketing application.
