Roger Federer recalls moment Wimbledon security refused him entry without membership card

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Roger Federer has recalled how he was recently denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by security because he didn’t have his membership pass.

The tennis legend, who announced his retirement earlier this year, expected his eight tournament wins would be enough to get him in when he turned up unannounced for tea a few weeks ago.

“I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’” Federer told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show , describing his troubles with the security guard .

