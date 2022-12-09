ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

U.S. natgas futures jump 6% on colder forecasts for late December

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTSd3_0jdAza4k00
  • Companies

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped 6% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand through late December than previously expected.

In the spot market, U.S. West Coast power and gas prices have more than doubled over the past couple of weeks - with gas hitting multi-year highs - as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows of the fuel from Texas.

That colder weather should force utilities to pull more gas from storage in coming weeks. Gas stockpiles were about 1.6% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year.

The increase in futures prices came despite Freeport LNG's announcement last week that it will delay the planned restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas from mid-December to the end of the year. That delay should keep LNG exports below record levels hit in March and leave more gas in the United States for domestic use.

Some analysts do not expect Freeport to return until January, February or later because it will likely take federal pipeline safety regulators longer than Freeport expects to review and approve the plant's restart plan once the company submits it.

At least one LNG vessel, Prism Brilliance, gave up on Freeport after the company delayed the planned restart, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The ship started heading for Jamaica earlier this week but turned back and is now on its way to Cheniere Energy Inc's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass LNG export plant in Louisiana.

Two other vessels - Prism Diversity and Prism Courage - however, have continued to wait in the Gulf of Mexico since at least early November to pick up LNG from Freeport.

The Freeport plant, which can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas into LNG, shut on June 8 due to an explosion caused by inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue, according to a report by consultants hired to review the incident and suggest corrective actions.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 34.4 cents, or 5.8%, to $6.306 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Nov. 1.

For the week, the front-month was up about 1% after falling about 11% last week.

U.S. gas futures were up about 69% so far this year as much higher global prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading at $44 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in Europe and $34 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia .

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage have prevented the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.7 bcfd so far in December, up from a monthly record of 99.5 bcfd in November.

With colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 117.8 bcfd this week to 123.1 bcfd next week and 142.0 bcfd in two weeks. The forecasts for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 11.9 bcfd so far in December, up from 11.8 bcfd in November. That remains below the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
Reuters

Wall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

Global oil prices moved higher Monday after OPEC leaders, as well as key allies including Russia, agreed to maintain their program of production cuts until at least the end of next year. The cartel, which concluded a virtual meeting late Sunday, made no changes to their October agreement, which pulled...
The Hill

US gas prices lower than they were a year ago

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is lower than it was a year ago, after many months of elevated prices marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country’s average price for a gallon of gasoline stood at about $3.33 on Thursday, just under the $3.34 this time last year, according to the AAA. Gas…
Reuters

Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Reuters

Reuters

664K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy