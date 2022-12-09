ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Horses that fell through ice into freezing pond rescued by volunteers

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago

Rescue workers teamed up to help four horses that fell through ice on a pond into freezing cold water in Montana .

Firefighters, animal control, and volunteers worked together to help the animals escape.

First, they tried to create makeshift pontoons from pallets and other pieces of wood in their rescue attempt.

Next they attempted to pull one of the horses out of the pond using a rope, but this was unsuccessful.

Eventually all four were harnessed out of the water using a tractor and taken to a vet where they were assessed and treated.

