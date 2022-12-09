ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to host Washington Wizards

By Tony East
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight for their first game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse since the day after Thanksgiving. They just wrapped up a grueling seven-game road trip and sit at 13-12.

The Wizards, meanwhile, have lost seven out of their last eight games and are currently without All-Star guard Bradley Beal. Washington is 11-14 and needs more from their ball handlers.

The two teams have split a pair of games already this season, with the Wizards winning in Indiana on opening night.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Washington

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are favorites as they are -5.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 232.5.

Pacers vs Wizards Injury Report

The Pacers injury report is lengthy. Center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Chris Duarte (left ankle) are out. Myles Turner (right hamstring), James Johnson (right elbow), and Isaiah Jackson (right knee) are questionable. Trevelin Queen and Kendall Brown could be in the G League as a part of their two-way contracts, though both of them have played for the Pacers in recent games.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal, Vernon Carey Jr, Johnny Davis, Devon Dotson, Rui Hachimura, Isaiah Todd, and Delon Wright are out. Kristaps Porzingis and Will Barton are questionable.

Key Matchups

Myles Turner vs Kristaps Porzingis: Porzingis has been a difficult matchup for the Pacers in recent seasons. The former All-Star has averaged 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game against Indiana in his career.

He had a double-double in the Wizards opening night win over the Pacers, though Turner did not play in that game. When Turner did play against Washington, the Pacers won, and the Texas product finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds. That battle will be key.

Jalen Smith vs Kyle Kuzma: Kuzma is having a career year for Washington, he is averaging 20.6 points per game and has become a terrific play finisher in the lane. His size and speed are a tough combo to defend.

Smith, meanwhile, missed the Pacers most recent game with an injury, but he found some rhythm on the team's recent road trip. He averaged nearly 15 points per game and defended well. He will have to do that again tonight.

