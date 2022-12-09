ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NY

34 GSNYPENN Girl Scouts earn prestigious Gold Award for creating lasting change in their communities

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council is proud to recognize the 34 members of its Gold Award Class of 2022 who invested countless hours and made a sustainable impact addressing causes they care about within their communities. GSNYPENN’s most recent class turned their passions into action with projects that demonstrate the breadth of issues American teens feel are most prevalent in society today.
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
Empire Brewing space to get new life in Armory Square. Plus, new local laws take aim at vape shops (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Intermittent clouds; 5-day forecast. Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy: Officials on Tuesday announced a major breakthrough in fusion energy research that occurred at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
Central NY man, 53, attacks roommate with hammer after he’s asked to turn down loud music, police say

Ithaca, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man was so upset that his roommate asked him to turn down his music at 3 a.m. Monday that police say he attacked the roommate with a hammer. Edward Sumeriski, of Ithaca, is accused of hitting his roommate over the head with the hammer, then later damaging the victim’s door, Ithaca police Sgt. Michael Meskill said in a news release.
