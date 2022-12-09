Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Related
Medical provider criticized in inmate’s suicide to end work for Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The company faulted by state regulators for providing poor medical care to an Onondaga County jail inmate who died by suicide did not submit a bid to renew its contract and will be replaced by another provider at the end of this month. NaphCare, an Alabama company,...
34 GSNYPENN Girl Scouts earn prestigious Gold Award for creating lasting change in their communities
The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council is proud to recognize the 34 members of its Gold Award Class of 2022 who invested countless hours and made a sustainable impact addressing causes they care about within their communities. GSNYPENN’s most recent class turned their passions into action with projects that demonstrate the breadth of issues American teens feel are most prevalent in society today.
Judge orders Tim Green’s Skyline Apartments to pay thousands more in fines
Syracuse, NY — A company founded by football legend Tim Green was ordered to pay thousands more in fines Tuesday for failing to make necessary fixes to Syracuse’s notorious Skyline Apartments under an agreement with the state Attorney General in February. State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Gilbert ordered...
New laws in an Onondaga County town aim to limit tobacco and vaping shops
Salina, N.Y. – Salina officials have approved new laws that aim to crack down on the increasing number of tobacco shops opening up in the northern Onondaga County town. Salina appears to be the first municipality in Onondaga County to pass laws to discourage high concentrations of tobacco and vape shops in an area.
Spiders, clowns, nail polish: Inside court battle as Mannion, Shiroff only 17 votes apart in NY Senate race
Syracuse, N.Y. — New York state Sen. John Mannion has only a 17-vote lead over challenger Rebecca Shiroff after a hand recount of 123,177 ballots in the 50th state Senate district, spanning parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties, officials announced Wednesday. Such a tiny lead -- a 0.014% difference...
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
Empire Brewing space to get new life in Armory Square. Plus, new local laws take aim at vape shops (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 14)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Intermittent clouds; 5-day forecast. Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy: Officials on Tuesday announced a major breakthrough in fusion energy research that occurred at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Another Onondaga County town abandons full-value tax assessment. ‘Enough is enough’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Another town in Onondaga County has given up trying to keep property tax assessments level with current housing prices, despite advice from state officials that full-value assessing is the fairest and most accurate approach. The Salina town board on Monday voted to stop the practice of...
Did Angela and Lance have to die? How caseworkers missed the red flags of child neglect
Bryce Dotson smelled smoke seeping through his bedroom door and jumped out of the second-floor window of the Oswego County home he shared with his mother and little brother. Bryce, 17, raced around the yard in his underwear, pulling at doors to try to save Lance, 13, and their mother, Angela Rosenbaum, 43. He could hear them trying to find a way out.
Baldwinsville superintendent pleads guilty to DWAI for arrest after school football game
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty Wednesday after he was charged in October with driving drunk after a school football game. Thomson, 48, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. He was first charged with driving while intoxicated after village police...
DEC police bust Staten Island poacher in Oswego County who says he didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
On Oct. 28, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officers ticketed a Staten Island man for illegally shooting a deer with a muzzleloader in his friend’s yard in the town of Richland. Acting on a tip, an ECO canvassing the area found the man hanging out with...
informnny.com
Onondaga County plans to close Jamesville Correctional Facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive plans to consolidate the Jamesville Correctional Facility with the jail at the Onondaga County Justice Center. Pending approval by the Onondaga County Legislature, this plan would result in the closure of the 40-year-old jail facility in Jamesville and move its inmate population and workforce to the newer facility in Downtown Syracuse.
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Rape, robbery, DWI, murder: 223 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26 and Dec. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 75.
Hunter illegally kills bear in Central New York wildlife refuge
A hunter killed a black bear last month in the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in Seneca County. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, refuge biologists say it is the first confirmed sighting of a black bear within the refuge’s boundaries. DEC conservation officers working a...
Central NY man, 53, attacks roommate with hammer after he’s asked to turn down loud music, police say
Ithaca, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man was so upset that his roommate asked him to turn down his music at 3 a.m. Monday that police say he attacked the roommate with a hammer. Edward Sumeriski, of Ithaca, is accused of hitting his roommate over the head with the hammer, then later damaging the victim’s door, Ithaca police Sgt. Michael Meskill said in a news release.
Kennedy Square another example of public-private corruption, NY style (Your Letters)
I want to thank Tim Knauss for Dec. 8′s “SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development,” and for Dec. 11′s scolding follow-through by editorialists. It’s true, we’re stuck at present with this sort of gist: How much? No comment....
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
Company news: Tara Bymaster of Oswego County Opportunities awarded scholarship
Central New York Chapter Association for Talent Development recently awarded a CNY ATD train-the-trainer scholarship to Tara Bymaster. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How a monthslong scramble to save Cazenovia College failed: ‘It does seem so unimaginable’
Cazenovia, N.Y. – Officials at Cazenovia College this summer came to a devastating realization: They could not refinance a $25 million debt when it came due in full Sept. 1. Thus began a desperate scramble to save the private liberal arts college that has been an integral part of this idyllic Upstate New York village for nearly 200 years.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1