New Jersey Globe
New Jersey facing steep tax increases unless health care costs are reduced, officials, unions warn
With a 22.8% increase in the cost of health care for a huge number of state, county and municipal employees across the state is set to take effect on January 1, a bipartisan group of elected officials and public sector union leaders says a crisis is looming that could come with some “political consequence,” including major tax increases in 2023.
Bankers Association hires top Ciattarelli aide, signaling possible increase in political activity after court ruling
Three months after the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that a state law enacted over 100 years ago prohibiting banks from providing financial support to candidates did not apply to trade groups, the New Jersey Bankers Association has named a seasoned political operative to a top post in their organization.
Murphy picks Rosenstein, Maer for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield board seats; will renominate Juliano and Bateman
Gov. Phil Murphy will nominate Hetty Rosenstein, the former New Jersey state director of the Communications Workers of America and a powerful voice for consumers, to serve on the Board of Directors of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Two current board members, Bergen County...
Most school referendum votes pass, but Dover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook reject spending plans
New Jersey has four separate election days each year set aside for local school boards to seek voter approval of school construction proposals. The state will fund at least 40% of eligible costs through annual debt service aid under the Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000. In Wall,...
Possibly eyeing statewide run, Sherrill names top Democratic operative as chief of staff
Offering the strongest hint yet that she is preparing to seek statewide office, Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) has hired a political operative with experience in national politics and in New Jersey to serve as her new chief of staff. Sherill announced on Monday that Alex Ball, a top official at...
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day in New Jersey for the 14th time in 2022. Voters in fourteen New Jersey municipalities go to the polls today for non-partisan council runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester, where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in November, and for special school referendums in Berlin, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Folsom, Hanover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook, Stanhope, Wall and Watchung.
Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?
Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
