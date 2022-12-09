ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey facing steep tax increases unless health care costs are reduced, officials, unions warn

With a 22.8% increase in the cost of health care for a huge number of state, county and municipal employees across the state is set to take effect on January 1, a bipartisan group of elected officials and public sector union leaders says a crisis is looming that could come with some “political consequence,” including major tax increases in 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again

Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day in New Jersey for the 14th time in 2022. Voters in fourteen New Jersey municipalities go to the polls today for non-partisan council runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester, where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in November, and for special school referendums in Berlin, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Folsom, Hanover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook, Stanhope, Wall and Watchung.
TRENTON, NJ
Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ

