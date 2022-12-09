ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Reimagine Marietta - The city begins creating a new comprehensive plan

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta is in the beginning phases of creating a new comprehensive plan and updating the city’s planning and zoning code. The project’s called Reimagine Marietta. Mayor Schlicher said it’s time the city updates its comprehensive plan. The last one was made in 2003 and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Networking with neighbors - Circles Campaign of the MOV holds meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their monthly open meeting Monday night. Circles Executive Director Lisa Doyle-Parsons said their monthly meetings give locals the opportunity to check out Circles and what they’re about as well as learn from guest speakers, learn new skills, and get to know other locals.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Astorg companies were in the giving spirit for the West Virginia Camden Clark Foundation. “It’s greatly appreciated by us. Definitely by our patients. And we love that the community partners step up to be part of our mission to improve the health of the community we serve here in Parkersburg and Wood County,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg city council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg will be seeing affordable housing coming to the area in the future. Last night, Parkersburg city council voted to pass a new affordable housing project. The project will allocate $250 thousand to a development company to build an apartment complex in south Parkersburg. The...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre City Council discusses budgets at meeting

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night. Three-year contracts that will give Belpre police, street, water, and sewer departments raises passed. Contracts will go into effect late 2022. City council has not yet agreed on a permanent budget for 2023 so a temporary budget that will cover...
BELPRE, OH
WSAZ

Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
POCA, WV
WTAP

A ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was held in South Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several wood county officers showed up to help kids get some gifts they really want for Christmas. Chandler Simmons was looking forward to getting a lightsaber and some other toys. When asked, “What are some of the toys you are really hoping for for Christmas this...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Fire destroys two structures in Middleport

Middleport, Ohio- Saturday, December 10 at 5:36 a.m. Middleport fire department was alerted along with mutual aid from Pomeroy and Rutland fire departments to a working mobile home fire on Ash Street in the Village of Middleport. Crews were advised there was a question on whether or not the residence was occupied and there was a nearby exposure. Upon arrival of Middleport fire department they found a mobile home that was fully involved, and had spread to a two story commercial structure. Crews went to work on extinguishment of both structures. Additional mutual aid was requested from Mason Fire Department for manpower. The fire was brought under control in just a little over one hour.
MIDDLEPORT, OH

