WTAP
Reimagine Marietta - The city begins creating a new comprehensive plan
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta is in the beginning phases of creating a new comprehensive plan and updating the city’s planning and zoning code. The project’s called Reimagine Marietta. Mayor Schlicher said it’s time the city updates its comprehensive plan. The last one was made in 2003 and...
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
wchsnetwork.com
SC mayor tells property broker they just agree to disagree on thoughts about Park Place development
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As construction continues on the Park Place shopping center in South Charleston, one local real estate broker isn’t satisfied the city made the best series of decisions on the plan. The new development is happening on the former FMC fly ash pond just off...
WOUB
Precarious rental agreements pop up where no one is looking in rural Athens County
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Manda Gould and Shane Oswalt lived in a rental trailer on Mush Run Road for almost two decades. The only photos they have of that time show a badly decayed structure. There were several broken windows and exposed wiring. At one point, the hot water tank fell through the floor.
WTAP
Latrobe Street Mission asks community for donations towards Christmas meal
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe Street Mission is asking the community for donations for its annual Christmas meal. It’s a tradition that’s been around for about a decade, according to Executive Director Jim Sims. He said they typically serve between 115 and 140 people. It’s a tradition that...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. receiving new K9 donation from Operation Underground Railroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “In my eyes, if we have one bust that’s too many. I mean if we have any sex trafficking in our city, that’s too many for our city,” says Parkersburg city councilwoman, Sharon Kuhl. “We have children and that’s or number one concern is the kids in our area.”
WTAP
Networking with neighbors - Circles Campaign of the MOV holds meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their monthly open meeting Monday night. Circles Executive Director Lisa Doyle-Parsons said their monthly meetings give locals the opportunity to check out Circles and what they’re about as well as learn from guest speakers, learn new skills, and get to know other locals.
WTAP
Multiple resolutions pass final readings - Parkersburg City Council meets
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council took on multiple agenda items at Tuesday night’s meeting. The night started with a public comments section. Two people stepped up saying homeless people in Parkersburg no longer have a place to shower. Keith Eddy said he’s a local social worker. He...
WTAP
Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Astorg companies were in the giving spirit for the West Virginia Camden Clark Foundation. “It’s greatly appreciated by us. Definitely by our patients. And we love that the community partners step up to be part of our mission to improve the health of the community we serve here in Parkersburg and Wood County,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller.
WTAP
Parkersburg city council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg will be seeing affordable housing coming to the area in the future. Last night, Parkersburg city council voted to pass a new affordable housing project. The project will allocate $250 thousand to a development company to build an apartment complex in south Parkersburg. The...
WTAP
Belpre City Council discusses budgets at meeting
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night. Three-year contracts that will give Belpre police, street, water, and sewer departments raises passed. Contracts will go into effect late 2022. City council has not yet agreed on a permanent budget for 2023 so a temporary budget that will cover...
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
wchstv.com
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
WSAZ
Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
WTAP
Humane Society of Parkersburg suggests avoiding pets as presents this holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Giving a pet as a present isn’t a good idea. People think it is a nice Christmas gift not realizing it is a 10-20 year commitment,” Executive Director, Gary McIntyre said. In March and April McIntyre says the Humane Society sees an increase...
WTAP
A ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was held in South Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several wood county officers showed up to help kids get some gifts they really want for Christmas. Chandler Simmons was looking forward to getting a lightsaber and some other toys. When asked, “What are some of the toys you are really hoping for for Christmas this...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
1 person dead after house fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.) Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 63-year-old Sue Murdock died in the house fire. According to the sheriff, Murdock lived alone. UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a person died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road. UPDATE […]
meigsindypress.com
Fire destroys two structures in Middleport
Middleport, Ohio- Saturday, December 10 at 5:36 a.m. Middleport fire department was alerted along with mutual aid from Pomeroy and Rutland fire departments to a working mobile home fire on Ash Street in the Village of Middleport. Crews were advised there was a question on whether or not the residence was occupied and there was a nearby exposure. Upon arrival of Middleport fire department they found a mobile home that was fully involved, and had spread to a two story commercial structure. Crews went to work on extinguishment of both structures. Additional mutual aid was requested from Mason Fire Department for manpower. The fire was brought under control in just a little over one hour.
