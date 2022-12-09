Middleport, Ohio- Saturday, December 10 at 5:36 a.m. Middleport fire department was alerted along with mutual aid from Pomeroy and Rutland fire departments to a working mobile home fire on Ash Street in the Village of Middleport. Crews were advised there was a question on whether or not the residence was occupied and there was a nearby exposure. Upon arrival of Middleport fire department they found a mobile home that was fully involved, and had spread to a two story commercial structure. Crews went to work on extinguishment of both structures. Additional mutual aid was requested from Mason Fire Department for manpower. The fire was brought under control in just a little over one hour.

