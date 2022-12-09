HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wednesday stout rain pattern from the River Cities west into Ohio and Kentucky left little more than a ground dampening in the Charleston I-77,I-79 zone. Now it’s time to play catch up for areas that missed out on the rain and that starts tonight with a soaking rain. The rains will wind down by midday Thursday and drying conditions are assured for the Charleston Christmas parade.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO