FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAZ
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.
1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
WSAZ
The Bethlehem Experience at The Blackhorse Farm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away, and you can experience the story of the season at The Blackhorse Farm. Jessica Adkins, owner of The Blackhorse Farm, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it’s all possible. This segment is sponsored content...
WSAZ
Emergency crews respond after pedestrian hit in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning in South Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at Kanawha Turnpike and Pence Street just after noon. EMS, firefighters and police are on scene. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
WSAZ
OBGYN services with Holzer coming to Lawrence County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Call 1-855-4-HOLZER or 740-886-9370 or go to www.holzer.org to schedule your appointment.
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
wchsnetwork.com
Man arrested in Charleston carjacking
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police took a man into custody Tuesday night after a car jacking that began on the city’s West Side. Police said Shannon Rogers jumped into the car at the Exxon on West Lee Street with a man inside the car at about 6 p.m. Roger...
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
1 person dead after house fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.) Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, 63-year-old Sue Murdock died in the house fire. According to the sheriff, Murdock lived alone. UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a person died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road. UPDATE […]
WSAZ
Tracking soaking rains
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wednesday stout rain pattern from the River Cities west into Ohio and Kentucky left little more than a ground dampening in the Charleston I-77,I-79 zone. Now it’s time to play catch up for areas that missed out on the rain and that starts tonight with a soaking rain. The rains will wind down by midday Thursday and drying conditions are assured for the Charleston Christmas parade.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
WSAZ
New I-64 traffic pattern goes into effect Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new traffic pattern goes into effect at the westbound Nitro exit of Interstate 64 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Beginning the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the right two westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 in the area of the Nitro exit.
WSAZ
Testimony continues in gas station murder trial
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Testimony got underway Wednesday in the trial of a man accused in a murder that happened at a Cabell County gas station. Carl Rose Jr. is charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart in Milton in 2021. Investigators said Rose witnessed a domestic situation involving...
WSAZ
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
Name released of man who died after fire in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 12, 2022, at 2:35 p.m.): Officials released the name of the man who died after a home fire on Madison Street in Charleston Sunday. The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says they removed Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, of Charleston, from the burned residence and took him to Charleston Area Medical Center. He later died […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
wchsnetwork.com
CFD release fire victim’s name
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Fire investigators in Charleston say the man who died in a Sunday morning fire was a homeless resident. The house that caught on fire on Madison Street was supposed to have been vacant. Investigators said Brandon Lee Morehead, 29, was pulled from the burning house. He...
