Gareth Southgate on World Cup exit & gameplan vs France
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz leaves World Cup
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not be assigned any further games at the 2022 World Cup and will return home.
Argentina 3-0 Croatia: Player ratings as Messi & Alvarez lead Albiceleste to World Cup final
Argentina secured their place in the 2022 World Cup final with a statement 3-0 win against Croatia on Tuesday evening. Player ratings from the semi-final.
Morocco predicted lineup vs France - World Cup semi-final
Morocco's predicted starting XI for their World Cup semi-final against France.
Cesar Ramos: The referee officiating France vs Morocco at the World Cup
Cesar Ramos will referee the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday night.
How to watch France vs Morocco on TV & live stream - World Cup semi-final
How to watch France vs Morocco in the second World Cup semi-final on TV and live streaming services in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Liverpool World Cup star flies straight to Dubai training camp
Jordan Henderson has travelled from Qatar to Liverpool's training camp in Dubai.
The England team that should play at the 2026 World Cup
Predicting England's potential starting XI at the 2026 World Cup.
How to watch Arsenal vs AC Milan on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal's Dubai Super Cup game against AC Milan.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Key France duo doubtful for World Cup semi-final through illness
France boss Didier Deschamps may be missing two key players for their World Cup semi-final with Morocco.
France duo miss training ahead of World Cup semi-final
France are nursing a couple of injuries as they prepare to face surprise-package Morocco in the World Cup semi-final.
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
Jurgen Klinsmann reveals theory behind Harry Kane penalty miss
Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has an idea why Harry Kane skied his crucial penalty for England in their World Cup loss to France.
Who should sign Croatia World Cup star Dominik Livakovic?
After a stellar World Cup, where could Croatia star Dominik Livakovic end up?
Gareth Southgate makes sad admission about future as England manager
Gareth Southgate has revealed that he has personally struggled during the last 18 months as England manager and has hinted that he could walk away from the job.
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit
Neymar shares messages sent to Brazil teammates after World Cup exit.
