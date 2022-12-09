Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
What Snowflakes and DNA Have in CommonJohn D. FieldsWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
BEACH BITES: Captain Archie’s
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Captain Archie’s in Little River is a staple in the area and was even named after a Grand Strand legend. Captain Archie “Poo” McLauchlin passed away on Oct. 27, but his legacy and restaurant live on. “In 1981, Captain “Poo” McLauchlin decided he’d like to have a place to gather […]
WECT
paws4people accepting votes and nominations for Dog of the Year Contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people is accepting votes and nominations for its first annual Dog of the Year Contest. The winner will receive an artist drawing of the winning dog, which will be featured on a special limited run label for the Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Area Beer Can, a $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate for Wrightsville Beach Brewery, a mini photography session worth $400 by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of the beer can film, PNG files of Emma Gay’s renditions of the winning dogs in black and white and in color, and special recognition at an event at the brewery.
WECT
Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle raises $12,500 for local youth program, gives new car to lucky winner
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle raised $12,500 to help fund Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) and awarded a brand new car to one lucky winner. Pender County resident William Fagan claimed the grand prize, a brand new 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month. On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look. The mansion will feature...
WECT
Updated COVID-19 boosters now available for everyone six months and older at New Hanover Co. Pandemic Operations Center
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine formulas from Pfizer and Moderna are now available for everyone six months of age and older. According to the announcement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA advises homeowners to winter-ready their pipes as temperatures drop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Time is running out to prepare your home’s pipes for the cold months ahead. Winter arrives in just eight days, with the Cape Fear already seeing three nights this fall below freezing. As temperatures drop, your pipes are put at risk of freezing or...
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach suspends decision to trap and pen foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Town Council voted unanimously to suspend its decision last month to trap and pen foxes at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. That initial proposal was to capture foxes that some believe pose a threat to residents and sea turtle...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 2-year old neutered cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 2-year old neutered male cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a ‘big boy’ who is extremely sweet and passionate about his playtime. He loves feathery toys, and likes seafood treats. If you’d like...
WECT
Eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge to take place New Year’s Day
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at the Crystal Pier, with proceeds benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear. According to the announcement, those interested in participating can choose between two options:. Those seeking to participate in the...
WECT
Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WECT
The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Forensic doctor identifies bones found by Plastic Ocean Project in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Bones were found during a litter pickup along U.S. 421 in New Hanover County on Sunday, December 11. Experts had to identify if the bones belonged to a human or an animal. The Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington environment protection non-profit, was conducting...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department delivers donations after 20-day food drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Wilmington Fire Department took donations collected during their 20 Days of Christmas food drive to Nourish NC on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Each day, the community was asked to bring different non-perishable food items on Nourish NC’s wish list. Food collected will be used...
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach suspends fox penning after receiving thousands of emails from PETA
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It was an emotional scene outside the Ocean Isle town council chambers. The end to a situation that turned way bigger than the staff and volunteers with the local sea turtle rescue ever expected. After receiving thousands of angry emails from activists across the country, the Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap and pen foxes.
WECT
Oak Island Town Council chooses vendor to develop paid parking program
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - As the cost for everything ranging from groceries to Christmas gifts costs more lately, some people will soon be paying more for a daytrip to the beach. The Oak Island Town Council voted to select Otto Connect to work with them to create a paid...
WECT
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though many of next year’s performers are yet to be announced, Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater have revealed some of the musicians that music fans can make plans to see. Four country musicians and one reggae band are set to take the...
WECT
Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute to open in Wilmington with a CNA certification program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sankofa Training & Wellness Institute will hold its grand opening on December 15 at 11:30 a.m., providing a new path for students entering the healthcare profession. The program, led by Suprena Hickman, has earned the NC Community College system’s certification for Health & Wellness Programming....
“American Pickers” to visit North Carolina
BLADEN COUNTY — The American Pickers will be returning to North Carolina to film episodes of The History Channel’s “American
WECT
State awards $325,000 grant to Bladenboro for community enhancements
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro received a $325,000 grant as part of $19.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding awarded to rural projects in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced the funding in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “More support for North Carolina’s rural communities is on the...
