Wilmington, NC

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Captain Archie’s

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Captain Archie’s in Little River is a staple in the area and was even named after a Grand Strand legend. Captain Archie “Poo” McLauchlin passed away on Oct. 27, but his legacy and restaurant live on. “In 1981, Captain “Poo” McLauchlin decided he’d like to have a place to gather […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

paws4people accepting votes and nominations for Dog of the Year Contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people is accepting votes and nominations for its first annual Dog of the Year Contest. The winner will receive an artist drawing of the winning dog, which will be featured on a special limited run label for the Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Area Beer Can, a $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate for Wrightsville Beach Brewery, a mini photography session worth $400 by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of the beer can film, PNG files of Emma Gay’s renditions of the winning dogs in black and white and in color, and special recognition at an event at the brewery.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month. On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look. The mansion will feature...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Ocean Isle Beach suspends decision to trap and pen foxes

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Town Council voted unanimously to suspend its decision last month to trap and pen foxes at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. That initial proposal was to capture foxes that some believe pose a threat to residents and sea turtle...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 2-year old neutered cat looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is 2-year old neutered male cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a ‘big boy’ who is extremely sweet and passionate about his playtime. He loves feathery toys, and likes seafood treats. If you’d like...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge to take place New Year’s Day

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Wrightsville Plunge is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at the Crystal Pier, with proceeds benefiting Communities In Schools of Cape Fear. According to the announcement, those interested in participating can choose between two options:. Those seeking to participate in the...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Free parking on part of Front Street to help local businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s something you don’t hear very often: free parking in downtown Wilmington. The City of Wilmington knows that the construction on Front Street over the last eight months has put a burden on the local shops. This free parking is the latest attempt to ramp up business during the holiday shopping season by attracting more customers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

The first robot employee in a Wilmington restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve seen robots used in medical procedures, packing and assembly lines and now in restaurants. aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington brought on a new staff member named Chris, which is a robot. Chris is created by a former engineer for Google, who created a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department delivers donations after 20-day food drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of Wilmington Fire Department took donations collected during their 20 Days of Christmas food drive to Nourish NC on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Each day, the community was asked to bring different non-perishable food items on Nourish NC’s wish list. Food collected will be used...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Ocean Isle Beach suspends fox penning after receiving thousands of emails from PETA

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - It was an emotional scene outside the Ocean Isle town council chambers. The end to a situation that turned way bigger than the staff and volunteers with the local sea turtle rescue ever expected. After receiving thousands of angry emails from activists across the country, the Ocean Isle Beach town council unanimously voted to suspend its November decision to trap and pen foxes.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WECT

State awards $325,000 grant to Bladenboro for community enhancements

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Bladenboro received a $325,000 grant as part of $19.7 million in American Rescue Plan funding awarded to rural projects in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced the funding in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 14. “More support for North Carolina’s rural communities is on the...
BLADENBORO, NC

