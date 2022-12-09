WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people is accepting votes and nominations for its first annual Dog of the Year Contest. The winner will receive an artist drawing of the winning dog, which will be featured on a special limited run label for the Wrightsville Beach Brewery Pale Area Beer Can, a $500 cash prize, $100 gift certificate for Wrightsville Beach Brewery, a mini photography session worth $400 by Samantha Ann Photography, a framed commemorative artwork of the beer can film, PNG files of Emma Gay’s renditions of the winning dogs in black and white and in color, and special recognition at an event at the brewery.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO