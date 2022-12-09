Sacramento museums are getting in the holiday spirit with special events
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the holiday season is now in full swing, Sacramento’s numerous museums are joining in on the fun with a selection of holiday themed events.
Aerospace Museum of California
Dec. 8 to Dec. 16 : The museum will be hosting a toy drive to benefit local foster kids in partnership with the Ticket To Dream Foundation.
Dec. 17 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) : Museum visitors will learn about the Mars Rover Curiosity and then be treated to build their own Edible Gingerbread Rovers.
Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) : Fun winter-themed activities will be found throughout the air park and the museum will presenting a New Year's Eve at noon A Frozen Celebration.
California State Capitol Museum
On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Dec. 22, the Capitol Holiday Music Program returns in the State Capitol Rotunda.
California State Railroad Museum
Dec. 12 : Christmas and Hanukkah train-themed books with coloring.
Dec. 19 : The Polar Express with letter writing to Santa.
Dec. 26 : The Pancake Express, then learning parts of a steam locomotive
Fairytale Town
Winter Wonderland (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 16 and 17)
This parkwide holiday themed event will feature holiday lights, festive décor and vendors, Santa Claus and more.
Sacramento History Museum and Sacramento Living History
Holiday Cheer (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17)
Located at the Hastings Annex, 1002 2nd Street, a showcase of Victorian-era Sacramento will great visitors along with warm beverages, historic games, crafts, music and caroling.
