Sacramento, CA

Sacramento museums are getting in the holiday spirit with special events

By Matthew Nobert
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the holiday season is now in full swing, Sacramento’s numerous museums are joining in on the fun with a selection of holiday themed events.

Aerospace Museum of California

Dec. 8 to Dec. 16 : The museum will be hosting a toy drive to benefit local foster kids in partnership with the Ticket To Dream Foundation.

Dec. 17 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) : Museum visitors will learn about the Mars Rover Curiosity and then be treated to build their own Edible Gingerbread Rovers.

Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) : Fun winter-themed activities will be found throughout the air park and the museum will presenting a New Year’s Eve at noon A Frozen Celebration.

How much rain and snow will California get this weekend? The National Weather Service’s maps provide an idea

California State Capitol Museum

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Dec. 22, the Capitol Holiday Music Program returns in the State Capitol Rotunda.

California State Railroad Museum

Dec. 12 : Christmas and Hanukkah train-themed books with coloring.

Dec. 19 : The Polar Express with letter writing to Santa.

Dec. 26 : The Pancake Express, then learning parts of a steam locomotive

Some of the best sledding and tubing parks in the Tahoe area

Fairytale Town

Winter Wonderland (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 16 and 17)

This parkwide holiday themed event will feature holiday lights, festive décor and vendors, Santa Claus and more.

Sacramento History Museum and Sacramento Living History

Holiday Cheer (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17)

Located at the Hastings Annex, 1002 2nd Street, a showcase of Victorian-era Sacramento will great visitors along with warm beverages, historic games, crafts, music and caroling.

