Sacramento museums are getting in the holiday spirit with special events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the holiday season is now in full swing, Sacramento’s numerous museums are joining in on the fun with a selection of holiday themed events.

Dec. 8 to Dec. 16 : The museum will be hosting a toy drive to benefit local foster kids in partnership with the Ticket To Dream Foundation.

Dec. 17 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) : Museum visitors will learn about the Mars Rover Curiosity and then be treated to build their own Edible Gingerbread Rovers.

Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) : Fun winter-themed activities will be found throughout the air park and the museum will presenting a New Year’s Eve at noon A Frozen Celebration.

On weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Thursday and running through Dec. 22, the Capitol Holiday Music Program returns in the State Capitol Rotunda.

Dec. 12 : Christmas and Hanukkah train-themed books with coloring.

Dec. 19 : The Polar Express with letter writing to Santa.

Dec. 26 : The Pancake Express, then learning parts of a steam locomotive

Winter Wonderland (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11, 16 and 17)

This parkwide holiday themed event will feature holiday lights, festive décor and vendors, Santa Claus and more.

Holiday Cheer (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17)

Located at the Hastings Annex, 1002 2nd Street, a showcase of Victorian-era Sacramento will great visitors along with warm beverages, historic games, crafts, music and caroling.

