UPDATE: One person killed after being hit by vehicle in Omaha
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Tuesday night.
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
UPDATE: Three people hurt after car plows into Lincoln parking garage on Wednesday
UPDATE, 10:00 a.m. — The Lincoln Police Department is now saying only three people were hurt when a 2018 Dodge Challenger slammed into a parking garage early Wednesday morning. We’re told the man who was driving, 19-year-old Jacob Staab from Grand Island, was taken into custody for DUI, careless...
One person seriously injured in Sarpy County house fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at the scene near West 20th Avenue and Madison Street around 2 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished and the...
Omaha interstate brought to standstill after four semi-trucks crash
A crash at the I-68 and I-80 interchange closed the entrance to the interstate around 10 p.m. Monday. The crash involved four semi-trucks. At least two of them leaked fuel. The interstate reopened later in the night. No injuries were reported.
Teenager arrested by Omaha police in relation to death of 62-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 13-year-old male Tuesday in relation to the death of a 62-year-old man on Oct. 31. The teenager faces charges of accessory to a felony (murder). On Dec. 9, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for accessory to a felony (murder) and...
LaVista man convicted in Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A LaVista man will be sentenced in February for assault in connection with a road rage incident last July near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Court records show a judge convicted Nathan Bowen, 21, on two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one charge of misdemeanor willful reckless driving. A related felony weapons charge was dropped in a plea bargain.
Fifth Omaha teen arrested in brutal slaying of 62-year-old man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fifth teen was arrested in the slaying of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat, Omaha Police said Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to an area near 38th and Cuming Streets and found Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash blocking lanes on I-80 eastbound at I-680
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a crash on I-80 eastbound at I-680 is blocking traffic.
Missing fugitive arrested on several outstanding warrants, Beatrice Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A potentially dangerous fugitive was taken into custody almost a week after going on the run, Beatrice Police said Tuesday. Devon Kagy, who had outstanding warrants for terroristic threats, possessing a deadly weapon and more, went missing on Dec. 7, police said in a Facebook post.
Bench trial continues for unlicensed midwife charged with newborn's death in Douglas County court
OMAHA, Neb. — The trial against an unlicensed midwife continued in Douglas County court Wednesday. In a case dating back to June 2019, Angela Hock is charged in the death of a newborn baby. Prosecutors said Hock was not licensed at the time of the incident, a fact the...
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
Semi-truck driver killed in crash
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
Omaha Police investigate robberies, assaults tied to dating websites
The Omaha Police Department is offering tips to stay safe after investigating assaults and robberies tied to suspects on dating websites.
