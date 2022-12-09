ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

KETV.com

One person seriously injured in Sarpy County house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at the scene near West 20th Avenue and Madison Street around 2 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished and the...
BELLEVUE, NE
KSNB Local4

LaVista man convicted in Alda road rage case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A LaVista man will be sentenced in February for assault in connection with a road rage incident last July near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Court records show a judge convicted Nathan Bowen, 21, on two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one charge of misdemeanor willful reckless driving. A related felony weapons charge was dropped in a plea bargain.
LA VISTA, NE
klkntv.com

Fifth Omaha teen arrested in brutal slaying of 62-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fifth teen was arrested in the slaying of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat, Omaha Police said Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to an area near 38th and Cuming Streets and found Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB

(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
proclaimerscv.com

62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Semi-truck driver killed in crash

OMAHA, NE

