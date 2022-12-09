Read full article on original website
New information on flu shots timing and effect on heart conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already. There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it. When […]
When Connecticut could see flu cases peak
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With an early and active flu season in Connecticut, and across the country, emergency rooms are bustling and hospitals have been fairly full, depending on the day. “This is probably one our more robust seasons of influenza since probably the 2010-2011 season,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare’s chief epidemiologist. Wu […]
fox5ny.com
Connecticut won't require COVID vaccines for children
NEW YORK - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he will not mandate that children be vaccinated against COVID-19. He made the comment during an interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York. "Obviously, it's never something that we're going to require," Lamont said. "You can't push people...
Health Department: Connecticut COVID cases up, positivity rate over 10%
There have been no COVID related deaths over the past seven days.
Eyewitness News
Dog owners dealing with a rise in dog flu cases
(WFSB) - Dog owners across the country are dealing with a rise in the cases of dog flu. It’s similar to what humans get. There are a lot of similarities in the symptoms, reactions and care for the dogs that contract this virus. It’s actually two viruses. They are...
Masks recommended for some U.S. cities as ‘tripledemic’ surges, but is one coming to Connecticut?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Medicine Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to wear masks indoors in communities is based upon burdens on the health care system, not COVID-19 cases. “That’s when they really turn up the restrictions, when they feel like the hospitals are getting […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Connecticut Negotiates Hospital Waiver
Not wanting anyone to skip the hospital or overwhelm it during this peak season of respiratory illness, state officials have negotiated a waiver for short-term hospital stays for around 484,000 Connecticut residents with fully-insured insurance plans regulated by the state. “During this critical period, we must have the ability to...
hamlethub.com
Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year
Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
fox61.com
Nor’easter heading to Connecticut later this week. Here is everything to know about timing, impacts and potential snow totals
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is getting ready for a likely mix of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, as a sizable nor'easter develops and moves up the east coast. This storm will be all about elevation. A prolonged period of heavy wet snow will make a mess in the northwest hills of Connecticut.
milfordmirror.com
With CT being 'one of the most expensive places' for housing, pressure will be on for change in 2023
The upcoming legislative session is likely to bring a new effort to pass meaningful zoning reforms, according to advocates for a fund that rewards towns that create affordable housing and eviction protections for tenants. Growing Together Connecticut, a consortium of about 45 advocacy groups, faith leaders and housing experts, held...
The wealthiest person in Connecticut is giving away billions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
NBC Connecticut
Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night
Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
Connecticut communities blanketed with snow following season's first wintry storm
Some areas saw more snow than others, and some schools have delayed starts today.
PODCAST: The end of CT’s eviction moratorium brings difficulty to renters
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about her series of articles exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Connecticut
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
Eyewitness News
Advocates push for more affordable housing in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates are calling on state legislators to do more to help protect tenants. They also want to see a decrease in statewide evictions, especially during the holiday season. Not only are advocates calling for better protections for tenants from eviction, but also for more affordable housing...
Weekend snow blankets the Northeast; up to 9 inches reported in higher elevations
Snow blanketed the Northeast from Sunday into early Monday, triggering travel impacts on the roads and at airports as some cities received their first measurable snowfall of the season.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | The Teacher Shortage Is Very Real and Very Troubling
I had no intention of becoming a teacher when I graduated from college in 1984. A degree in mass communications and a public-relations internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital led me to my first career in healthcare PR. I followed that path for six years until I found myself becoming a hospital administrator, an unexpected and undesirable pursuit for me.
