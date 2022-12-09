ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Related
WTNH

When Connecticut could see flu cases peak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With an early and active flu season in Connecticut, and across the country, emergency rooms are bustling and hospitals have been fairly full, depending on the day. “This is probably one our more robust seasons of influenza since probably the 2010-2011 season,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Hartford HealthCare’s chief epidemiologist. Wu […]
fox5ny.com

Connecticut won't require COVID vaccines for children

NEW YORK - Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he will not mandate that children be vaccinated against COVID-19. He made the comment during an interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York. "Obviously, it's never something that we're going to require," Lamont said. "You can't push people...
Eyewitness News

Dog owners dealing with a rise in dog flu cases

(WFSB) - Dog owners across the country are dealing with a rise in the cases of dog flu. It’s similar to what humans get. There are a lot of similarities in the symptoms, reactions and care for the dogs that contract this virus. It’s actually two viruses. They are...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Negotiates Hospital Waiver

Not wanting anyone to skip the hospital or overwhelm it during this peak season of respiratory illness, state officials have negotiated a waiver for short-term hospital stays for around 484,000 Connecticut residents with fully-insured insurance plans regulated by the state. “During this critical period, we must have the ability to...
hamlethub.com

Stamford resident named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year

Greenwich Hospital’s Roni Lang, LCSW, was named 2022 Connecticut Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Connecticut Chapter, for her dedication to eldercare services for patients and caregivers. A clinical social worker for 50 years, Lang has provided therapy for older adults and their...
WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
NBC Connecticut

Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night

Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday. Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday. The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for...
Eyewitness News

Advocates push for more affordable housing in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Advocates are calling on state legislators to do more to help protect tenants. They also want to see a decrease in statewide evictions, especially during the holiday season. Not only are advocates calling for better protections for tenants from eviction, but also for more affordable housing...
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The Teacher Shortage Is Very Real and Very Troubling

I had no intention of becoming a teacher when I graduated from college in 1984. A degree in mass communications and a public-relations internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital led me to my first career in healthcare PR. I followed that path for six years until I found myself becoming a hospital administrator, an unexpected and undesirable pursuit for me.
