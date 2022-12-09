Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
No School for the Rest of the Week in Floyd County and Perry County
The school districts in two Eastern Kentucky counties have announced they will close for the remainder of the week. Floyd county schools and Perry County schools both announced they will not be having school for the rest of the week due to widespread illness. According to Floyd County Schools Superintendent...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Brooke Shayden Proctor
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Brooke Shayden Proctor is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Brooke is a senior at Martin County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of the Beta Club, HOSA, FCCLA, Pep Club and Smile Club, Brooke is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the District Planning Committee.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Blake Landon Adams
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Blake Landon Adams is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Blake is a senior at Floyd Central High School where he has a 3.78 GPA. He is a member of Link Crew, the football team, and the track team. Congratulations, Blake!
wymt.com
EKY police department hires first ever woman officer
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department added a new officer to its ranks and made history in the process. The department made the announcement Wednesday on its Facebook page. Patrolman Shelby Taylor graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2017 and from Eastern Kentucky University with a criminal...
wymt.com
Shelby Valley’s Lincoln Billiter announces commitment to Kentucky football
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley tight end Lincoln Billiter has announced his commitment to play at Kentucky next season. Billiter is a diverse tight end and linebacker. In his senior season at Shelby Valley, he had two touchdowns, 66 total tackles, including 20 solo, and one interception. He chose Kentucky over Louisville, EKU and several other programs including Harvard and Yale.
wymt.com
Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
wymt.com
EKY fire department receives help from TN group for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood, several Eastern Kentucky fire stations have become a staple in flood relief for countless families across the region. “People, they text me all through the day needing supplies, needing furniture, needing food boxes, and we fulfill what we can, and if we don’t have it, we keep them on the list and when we get it, we call them and they come in,” said Donna Campbell, secretary and treasurer of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Perry County.
wymt.com
Lack of EMTs causing concern in parts of Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky emergency officials are making a coordinated effort to keep their ambulances stocked full of qualified and trained emergency medical technicians. Dale Morton is the director of emergency transport services at Pikeville Medical Center. They’re the only level two trauma center in the state.
wymt.com
High flu numbers cause Perry County Schools to start Christmas break early
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Schools are closed all this week due to illness. For many students it’s a chance to start their Christmas break early, but for others it’s also a reminder of just how bad flu season is this year. The CDC recently rated Kentucky...
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE DEPT. GETS FIRST FEMALE PATROLMAN IN 30 YEARS
December 14, 2022 – Louisa Police Department would like to welcome its newest officer, Patrolman Shelby R. Taylor. Ptl. Taylor is a graduate of LCHS (2017) and Eastern Kentucky University (2021) where she majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Sociology & History achieving the honors of Summa Cum Laude with a 3.8/4.0 GPA. During her academic studies Ptl. Taylor was the recipient of the EKU College of Justice Deans Award and received a Certificate of Excellence. Ptl. Taylor also holds proficiencies in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai.
wymt.com
Letcher County church covering community in care
FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - This summer, the Neon community was underwater. Months later, the cleanup efforts continue as the winter weather hits the mountains. As part of those recovery efforts, Neon First Church of God quickly cleaned up the rooms it could, after seeing several feet of water hit the church for the first time. The church soon became a donation drop off and community resource space, which has continued for several months.
wymt.com
WKYT viewers help bring some Christmas cheer to Kentucky kids
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple of weeks ago, we partnered with Mission of Hope to raise toys for their annual toy drive. Monday morning, some of those toys made their way to Breathitt County. The gymnasium at Highland Turner Elementary turned into Santa’s workshop. Students from all grade levels were in for a big surprise, thanks in part to the generosity of WKYT viewers.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. hotel donates furniture to flood relief center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You know the saying, what is old is new again. The Hampton Inn in Hazard donated its old furniture to the ARH Flood Relief Distribution Center. This gives the items new life for people rebuilding their own after July’s flooding. ”It’s overwhelming, and you know,...
wymt.com
EKY post office opens doors for first time following historic flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months following the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, a staple within the Hindman community of Knott County has reopened. “I know we’re a small town, but sometimes you do take for granted what you do have, and its so nice to see that coming back and the post office being back is kind of the heart and center of a lot of things, so its wonderful,” said Hindman native Jordan Owens.
Wave 3
‘Bogus Beggar’ arrested in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gary Thompson, also known as ‘The Bogus Beggar’, was arrested Saturday in Eastern Kentucky. According to our sister station, WYMT, officials with the Pikeville Police Department said they received complaints about Thompson earlier in the week in their region. ‘The Bogus Beggar’ is facing...
wymt.com
Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club making sure kids receive presents this holiday season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Motorcycle Riders club (LCMR) is making sure 20 kids’ Christmas wish list comes true. Five kids who needed it most were chosen from each Leslie County elementary school to go on a field trip to the Hazard Walmart to shop with a biker.
wymt.com
Letcher Central tops Knott Central in special Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT brought you a special Tuesday night Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week. Knott County Central hosted Letcher County Central in the first game back on a new court at KCCHS, after their old one was destroyed in July’s devastating floods. Letcher Central would start...
wklw.com
One Killed, 3 Injured in Logan, W.Va Crash
One person was killed and three others injured following a crash in Logan Co. W.Va. According to the Logan Co Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 PM on Monday on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit. Information released stated that Jennifer Rollins of Claremont, N.C., turned into the wrong lane of Route 10, traveling north in the southbound lanes, when she encountered another vehicle. A passenger in Rollins’ car, identified as 71 year-old Deloris Daniels of Cyclone, W.Va. was killed in the crash. A juvenile driver in the other vehicle and another juvenile passenger, as well as Rollins, were transported to the Logan Regional Medical Center, then later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation by the Logan Co , W.Va Sheriff’s Office and the W.Va State Police.
wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
q95fm.net
Drug More Lethal Than Fentanyl Founded in Eastern Kentucky
A deadly drug that is more powerful than fentanyl has been found Eastern Kentucky. The drug is a synthetic opioid called Carfentanil and is 100 times more lethal than fentanyl. According to Perry County Commonwealth Attorney Scott Blair, he was made aware of the drug presence in Perry County last...
