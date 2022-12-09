Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Milwaukee woman in custody after shooting a 26-year-old man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Eggert Place near 87 St. and Villard. Police say a Milwaukee 27-year-old woman shot a 26-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to...
WISN
Two people shot in Third Ward, drove to Milwaukee police headquarters, police say
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Water and Buffalo streets in the Third Ward and then drove to Milwaukee police headquarters on State Street, police said. The Milwaukee Fire Department told WISN 12 News it got a call at 6:43 p.m. for shooting victims...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman dies following collision with drunken driver, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle charges recommended
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old woman from Racine has succumbed to her injuries after reportedly being hit head-on by an intoxicated driver in southeast Wisconsin. Authorities with the Village of Caledonia Police Department provided an update on the incident that happened around 6:15 a.m. on December 12 on HWY 32.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
911 calls released in death investigation, mother intentionally drives into lake
911 calls made by family and a good samaritan concerned for a mother and her young daughter who were found dead last week in a Milwaukee lake were released.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 61st and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot near 61st and Capitol Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. and may have been robbery related. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to please...
FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies
MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
2 people shot near Water and Buffalo, taken to MPD headquarters
Multiple people were shot outside the Milwaukee Police Department's downtown police station on Tuesday.
proclaimerscv.com
Milwaukee Authorities Found a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Northridge Lake
Milwaukee police authorities have identified and woman and her 7-year-old daughter whose dead bodies were found in Northridge Lake. Khalilah S. Brister, 25 years old, and her daughter Tyrielle Jefferson, 7 years old, were found dead in Northridge lake on Thursday. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report revealed that Brister died by suicide while her daughter’s cause of death is homicide.
WISN
Kenosha police continue search for homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are continuing to search for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in October. Police said just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of North 24th Avenue. They found Carl E. Vines in...
CBS 58
2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
tmj4.com
18-year-old killed in shooting near 20th and Nash
MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was shot near 20th and Nash Saturday afternoon. Milwaukee police said in a statement the deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Police did not have any other details. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
Fox Lake shooting leaves man, 77, dead after he allegedly invited woman over; 2 charged
Investigators said the military veteran was shot once in the head by a man who accompanied a woman who they said the victim had invited to his home for a romantic encounter in exchange for money.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Northridge Lake mother, daughter deaths, family frustrated
The day before Khalilah Brister and her daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson were found dead in Milwaukee's Northridge Lake, a woman dialed 911, saying she was going to drive her car into a lake with her daughter in it. Family wonders why there was no Amber Alert.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash: 3 dead including DPW driver, 10 vehicles involved
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a 10-vehicle crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Wauwatosa Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis, the driver of a Milwaukee DPW truck was at fault, crashing into stopped cars. The driver of that truck was among the three killed.
Woman in her mid-20s found shot to death inside car near Waukegan manufacturing plant
A woman died after she was found shot and unresponsive inside a vehicle in front of a manufacturing plant in Waukegan Monday evening, authorities said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 7:37 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Joe Florip said […]
wtmj.com
UPDATE: Driver of Milwaukee Public Works truck, 2 victims dead in fiery hit-and-run off WI-100
UPDATE at 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 13: Bystanders of the violent crash near WIS-100 and N Mayfair Rd helped to save injured victims at the scene of a massive, multi-part crash that involved 10 vehicles in the Wauwatosa area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, authorities received...
Comments / 4