Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Milwaukee woman in custody after shooting a 26-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Eggert Place near 87 St. and Villard. Police say a Milwaukee 27-year-old woman shot a 26-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caledonia crash: Racine woman dead, suspect identified

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Racine woman has died from injuries she sustained in what police suspect was an OWI crash Monday, Dec. 12. The crash happened on State Highway 32 between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia. The woman, now identified by police as 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe, had to be extricated from her vehicle before being flown to a hospital. Police said she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot near 61st and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot near 61st and Capitol Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. and may have been robbery related. The victim was taken to the hospital. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

FBI offering $10K reward to identify suspect in string of Culver’s robberies

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division offered a $10,000 reward Wednesday to identify a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s locations across southern Wisconsin. He is described as a white man, 6’5″ tall, weighing about 300 pounds, with brown hair and a brown goatee. FBI officials said he remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Officials said...
JANESVILLE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
WAUKEGAN, IL
proclaimerscv.com

Milwaukee Authorities Found a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Northridge Lake

Milwaukee police authorities have identified and woman and her 7-year-old daughter whose dead bodies were found in Northridge Lake. Khalilah S. Brister, 25 years old, and her daughter Tyrielle Jefferson, 7 years old, were found dead in Northridge lake on Thursday. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report revealed that Brister died by suicide while her daughter’s cause of death is homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 shot in Milwaukee's Third Ward, car driven to MPD District 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13. MPD sources confirm the two people were shot near Water Street and Buffalo at around 6:30 p.m. as the result of a road rage incident. A 35-year-old man from Keshena was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 10-year-old accused of killing mom, attorneys push $100 bail

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a second initial appearance, charged as an adult. His attorneys asked the court to lower his bail. The public defender argued cash bail is used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

18-year-old killed in shooting near 20th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was shot near 20th and Nash Saturday afternoon. Milwaukee police said in a statement the deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Police did not have any other details. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa crash: 3 dead including DPW driver, 10 vehicles involved

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a 10-vehicle crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Wauwatosa Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis, the driver of a Milwaukee DPW truck was at fault, crashing into stopped cars. The driver of that truck was among the three killed.
WAUWATOSA, WI

