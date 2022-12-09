Read full article on original website
Benfica vs Barcelona UWCL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the UWCL fixture between Benfica and Barcelona, including team news and where to watch.
Steven Gerrard 'may emerge' as contender to replace Gareth Southgate
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Gareth Southgate should he stand down as England boss.
Tottenham forward facing month out after returning from World Cup with injury
Tottenham striker Richarlison could be out for a month with an injury picked up at the World Cup.
Croatia manager hits out at 'suspicious' penalty decision vs Argentina
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has criticised the decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 3-0 World Cup semi-final loss to La Albiceleste on Tuesday.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's huge Gvardiol bid; Arsenal step up Mudryk interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Mkyhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Rashford and more.
Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Gunners seal second friendly victory
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal 2-1 AC Milan at the Dubai Cup.
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea
Liverpool's next four Premier League fixtures compared to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Liverpool World Cup star flies straight to Dubai training camp
Jordan Henderson has travelled from Qatar to Liverpool's training camp in Dubai.
Adam Lallana reveals his first thoughts when Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool
Adam Lallana has spoken about what he did when he first found out that Liverpool had appointed Jurgen Klopp in 2015.
Arsenal determined to sign midfield target in 2023
Arsenal will attempt to sign their primary midfield target in January.
Brazil: Ronaldo names surprising picks for possible successors to Tite
Brazil legend Ronaldo has given his thoughts on who should replace Tite as the head coach of the Selecao, picking three foreign names.
4 things Tottenham must address following the World Cup
What Tottenham must do to improve once they return to action after the World Cup.
Women's FA Cup fourth round draw: Date, start time, where to watch & numbers
Details of the Women's FA Cup fourth round draw, including date, time and where to watch.
Women's FA Cup fourth round draw: Chelsea face Liverpool; Man City & Man Utd learn fate
The draw for the 2022/23 Women's FA Cup fourth round draw has been completed.
Chelsea assessing striker options ahead of January transfer window
Chelsea are considering their options in attack ahead of the January transfer window.
How the Premier League table looks without VAR before Boxing Day 2022
How the 2022/23 Premier League table would look at Christmas without the use of video assistant referees or VAR.
Rafael Leao deals blow to AC Milan after opening contract offer
Chelsea's hopes of signing Rafael Leao have been boosted after the Portugal international rejected AC Milan's opening offers.
Argentina are finally delivering a Lionel Messi game plan that works
Argentina may have found a World Cup plan that works for Lionel Messi - just get out of his way.
West Ham working on double Sao Paulo deal as Luizao arrives for medical
Luizao arrives for his West Ham medical as the club hold talks over another potential signing from Sao Paulo.
