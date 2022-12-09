ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PopSugar

Give the Gift of Warmth With These Weather-Ready Jackets

Whether you're just getting started on your holiday shopping or looking for that last perfect gift on your list, one of our go-to gift-giving moves is sharing the gift of comfort. Simply put: nothing says "I care" quite like giving your special someone a gift that helps them stay cozy, warm, and cared for all winter long. Sure, you can opt for scarves, blankets, and the like, but if you ask us, one of the best ways to tap into that comfy feeling this holiday season is through warm, weather-ready jackets and coats from Athleta.
People

Shoppers Call This Puffer Jacket 'Soft and Comfy' — and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now

“I get compliments on it every day” If your outerwear selection could use a refresh, let us put this cute jacket on your radar while it's on sale at Amazon. For a limited time, the retailer put the Daily Ritual Short Puffer Jacket on sale for as little as $45 — a steal considering this type of jacket can cost upward of a hundred dollars. Warm and cozy, it's a staple piece you can reach for during the cold days ahead.  The jacket, which is made of 100 percent...
VERMONT STATE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Tyla

Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.

