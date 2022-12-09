Read full article on original website
WAPT
Applebee’s employee shot, former employee arrested, Flowood police say
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Flowood Applebee's employee was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot Tuesday. Police said a former employee, Timmy Allen Beliew, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The male victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with gunshot wounds in the...
Store employees hold down robbery suspect until Lafayette Police arrive
LAFAYETTE, La. – Employees at a local Lafayette business held down a robbery suspect until police arrived Tuesday afternoon.
brproud.com
Wanted man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from Donaldsonville business
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a theft suspect accused of stealing from an area business. The sheriff’s office said detectives are looking to identify the male suspect captured on surveillance footage. The suspect allegedly stole over $900 from a Donaldsonville business.
Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive
Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after man shot on Dutton Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little after 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Officers arrived on scene and found a male shooting victim. BRPD says that person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders confirm that one person was...
Missing Hammond person is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
wbrz.com
BRPD trying to identify 'sticky bandits' who fished money orders from apartment drop box
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people accused of using a sticky substance to fish out money orders from an apartment complex's drop box. The "sticky bandits" were caught on camera using a piece of string with an unknown substance to grab money orders put in the Oak Lane Apartments drop slot on Bard Avenue.
vicksburgnews.com
Jackson couple arrested in Vicksburg for commercial burglaries
The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of a Jackson couple who were involved in two commercial burglaries within the city. Tony Terrell, 52, and Brandy Reed, 30, both of Jackson, Mississippi, were arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries. The...
wtva.com
Madison Police responding to robbery, bomb threat at bank
The Madison Police Department is responding to a robbery and bomb threat at a bank. Officers are on the scene at Regions Bank off Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street. Stick with WAAY for updates.
WAPT
Hinds County deputy injured in crash
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
breezynews.com
DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests
ASHLEY BARNES, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $889.25. BYRON K CAGER, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Profanity in a Public Place, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $20,000, $649.25, $168, $218, $239.25, $418, $639.25. JOHN...
Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
brproud.com
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
theadvocate.com
Trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend stretches into week 2
A district judge listened to a fifth day of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of a woman accused of poisoning her former boyfriend and suspected of doing the same to her husband months later. Meshell Hale was in a downtown Baton Rouge courtroom inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse...
WAPT
Man shot at bonfire in Utica
UTICA, Miss. — A man was shot at a bonfire in Utica, according to Hinds County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to a location off Highway 18 around midnight Sunday. They found Demerius Paige, 19, shot once in the arm and once in the leg. Paige was taken to...
brproud.com
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
brproud.com
EBRSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. EBRSO was alerted to this accident by a third party caller. Upon arrival, a man was found in a ditch at 9460 Port...
WAPT
Hinds County deputies go through motorcycle training
JACKSON, Miss. — There could soon be three new Hinds County sheriff's deputies patrolling on motorcycles. A two-week motorcycle course for the deputies is taking place in the Mississippi Coliseum parking lot. "This is a very challenging course, and for the amount of days that they have been out...
wbrz.com
Bicyclist struck by car dies in hospital after Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD - A 59-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a car on LA-42 Tuesday night. Louisiana State Police said Perry Winder was biking down Giles Road near LA-42 around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he tried to turn left onto LA-42 and he was hit by an oncoming car. Winder...
