Madison, MS

WAPT

Applebee’s employee shot, former employee arrested, Flowood police say

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Flowood Applebee's employee was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot Tuesday. Police said a former employee, Timmy Allen Beliew, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The male victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with gunshot wounds in the...
FLOWOOD, MS
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after man shot on Dutton Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little after 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. Officers arrived on scene and found a male shooting victim. BRPD says that person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders confirm that one person was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Jackson couple arrested in Vicksburg for commercial burglaries

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of a Jackson couple who were involved in two commercial burglaries within the city. Tony Terrell, 52, and Brandy Reed, 30, both of Jackson, Mississippi, were arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Hinds County deputy injured in crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests

ASHLEY BARNES, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $889.25. BYRON K CAGER, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Profanity in a Public Place, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $20,000, $649.25, $168, $218, $239.25, $418, $639.25. JOHN...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WAFB

Man accused of raping child arrested by deputies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping a child. Deric Marcell Causey, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and domestic battery, according to deputies. Investigators said Causey was charged with battery for hitting another adult. Causey was booked into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAPT

Man shot at bonfire in Utica

UTICA, Miss. — A man was shot at a bonfire in Utica, according to Hinds County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to a location off Highway 18 around midnight Sunday. They found Demerius Paige, 19, shot once in the arm and once in the leg. Paige was taken to...
UTICA, MS
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. EBRSO was alerted to this accident by a third party caller. Upon arrival, a man was found in a ditch at 9460 Port...
ZACHARY, LA
WAPT

Hinds County deputies go through motorcycle training

JACKSON, Miss. — There could soon be three new Hinds County sheriff's deputies patrolling on motorcycles. A two-week motorcycle course for the deputies is taking place in the Mississippi Coliseum parking lot. "This is a very challenging course, and for the amount of days that they have been out...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

