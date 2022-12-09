ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment Weekly

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Jeff Probst addresses his future as Survivor host

Back in 2005, Jeff Probst almost left Survivor. During filming on season 12, Survivor: Panama, the host did not know if he would be snuffing his own torch at the end of that production cycle. Probst had other interests — having written and directed a taut and suspenseful film called...
tvinsider.com

‘The Amazing Race’ Winners Talk Finale & Potential ‘Survivor’ Run

The Amazing Race Season 34 came to a close with the December 7 episode, and after weeks of trekking ’round the globe, Team Big Brother won the $1 million. While Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss’ journey to victory was hard won, they tell TV Insider the run to the finish was suspiciously easy.
The US Sun

Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes

TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Wants Someone To Make Her Laugh After Bitter Divorce Battle From Brandon Blackstock

Now that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are officially done, the former knows what she is looking for in her next relationship. "I just want someone to make me laugh. I want to feel good, too. Since you're busy making everyone feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well. It's nice to have love. It's nice to have that in your life," the singer, 40, said while talking to Cher on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The "Since U Been Gone" songstress was asking the legendary singer, 76, about her new relationship with Alexander...
MONTANA STATE
TVLine

Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!

Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Entertainment Weekly

Lauren Cohan says it 'felt really good to be able to talk about Glenn' in The Walking Dead finale

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Even with the return of Rick and Michonne, a teary goodbye between Daryl and Carol, and the heartbreaking loss of Rosita, the most emotional moment during the series finale of The Walking Dead may have been the final scene between sworn enemies turned uneasy alliance partners Maggie and Negan.
Entertainment Weekly

The View clash ignites as Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin spar: 'You attack me every time I talk'

The ladies of The View got into a heated debate about workplace toxicity while... at work on live TV. After moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced a discussion about "toxic femininity," Alyssa Farah Griffin — a former Donald Trump associate and new View season 26 cohost — spoke about an imbalance when it comes to attributing heated professional environments to one's gender.
Entertainment Weekly

The Walking Dead cast share incredible stories from their first days on set

What was only known at that time, of course, was that this was a six-episode pilot for what it was hoped would become an ongoing series. For some of us, the fate of our own character within those episodes was also unknown. All I knew for certain about my character was that "she's an abused wife and mother… and you'll be needed for maybe three episodes." Maybe? And I'd seen the image of Carol letting a walker bite into her neck in the comic book, so I didn't expect to be around very long. The not-knowing-when was intriguing.
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
HollywoodLife

‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)

Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Entertainment Weekly

Why Zoe Saldaña says she 'wouldn't be upset' if Gamora never appeared in another Marvel film

Zoe Saldaña's greatest Guardians of the Galaxy nemesis wasn't Ronan the Accuser, Ego, or even Thanos: it was green paint. The actress, who stars as the no-nonsense assassin Gamora in the MCU, said she "wouldn't be upset" if she never had to put on Gamora's signature green body paint for another Marvel film again following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

Comments / 0

Community Policy