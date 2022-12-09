Read full article on original website
‘Survivor’: 1 Castaway Reveals the Camera ‘Screws’ With Players Searching for Idols
Fans were outraged when the 'Survivor' Season 43 castaways kept walking past an advantage in episode 11, but one former player has an explanation for their delusion.
Jeff Probst addresses his future as Survivor host
Back in 2005, Jeff Probst almost left Survivor. During filming on season 12, Survivor: Panama, the host did not know if he would be snuffing his own torch at the end of that production cycle. Probst had other interests — having written and directed a taut and suspenseful film called...
tvinsider.com
‘The Amazing Race’ Winners Talk Finale & Potential ‘Survivor’ Run
The Amazing Race Season 34 came to a close with the December 7 episode, and after weeks of trekking ’round the globe, Team Big Brother won the $1 million. While Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss’ journey to victory was hard won, they tell TV Insider the run to the finish was suspiciously easy.
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Kelly Clarkson Brings Daughter River Rose, 8, as Her Date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Photos
Cheering on her mom! Kelly Clarkson brought daughter River Rose, 8, to the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, December 6. “This is awesome. I’m having a date night with my daughter, River Rose,” the talk show host, 40, told the crowd as she accepted the award for best daytime talk show. Clarkson shares her […]
Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Paula Abdul Speaks Out About Her Relationship With Kelly Clarkson
Paula Abdul, who is one of the original judges on American Idol, is speaking out about her longtime relationship with Kelly Clarkson. Twenty years ago, Clarkson happened to win the first season of American Idol. Abdul has been fond of Clarkson since the get-go and that remains through today. Abdul,...
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Wants Someone To Make Her Laugh After Bitter Divorce Battle From Brandon Blackstock
Now that Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are officially done, the former knows what she is looking for in her next relationship. "I just want someone to make me laugh. I want to feel good, too. Since you're busy making everyone feel good, you want somebody to do that for you as well. It's nice to have love. It's nice to have that in your life," the singer, 40, said while talking to Cher on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The "Since U Been Gone" songstress was asking the legendary singer, 76, about her new relationship with Alexander...
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Wait, Simon Cowell's Rudeness As American Idol Judge Was All Faked For TV?
Was the Simon Cowell we saw in the early days of American Idol his true personality? Someone close to the production has answered that question once and for all.
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton Reveals What The Cast of ‘The Voice’ Should Give Him as a Retirement Gift
The longest-running coach of The Voice, Blake Shelton sat down with his fellow coaches to talk about retirement gifts. It turns out that the country singer wants a lot more than just a bag of corn and soil for his retirement, like what his wife Gwen Stefani said. Coaches Receive...
The Walking Dead cast give 100% fake finale character endings
Who wants their character to float off in a hot air balloon? Who's going to Mars? And who suffers every single terrible TWD death ever? Read on for these actor-approved endings for their characters during The Walking Dead series finale. At the end of season 11, Connie wakes up in...
Leslie Jordan reveals the other celebrity who once lived in his apartment in posthumous MTV Cribs appearance
The late Leslie Jordan is offering one last glimpse into his legendary apartment. The Will & Grace star gave a charming walkthrough of his ultra-cozy pad during Thursday's episode of MTV Cribs, which was filmed before his death on Oct. 24 at the age of 67. During his tour, Jordan...
Lauren Cohan says it 'felt really good to be able to talk about Glenn' in The Walking Dead finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Even with the return of Rick and Michonne, a teary goodbye between Daryl and Carol, and the heartbreaking loss of Rosita, the most emotional moment during the series finale of The Walking Dead may have been the final scene between sworn enemies turned uneasy alliance partners Maggie and Negan.
The View clash ignites as Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin spar: 'You attack me every time I talk'
The ladies of The View got into a heated debate about workplace toxicity while... at work on live TV. After moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced a discussion about "toxic femininity," Alyssa Farah Griffin — a former Donald Trump associate and new View season 26 cohost — spoke about an imbalance when it comes to attributing heated professional environments to one's gender.
The Walking Dead cast share incredible stories from their first days on set
What was only known at that time, of course, was that this was a six-episode pilot for what it was hoped would become an ongoing series. For some of us, the fate of our own character within those episodes was also unknown. All I knew for certain about my character was that "she's an abused wife and mother… and you'll be needed for maybe three episodes." Maybe? And I'd seen the image of Carol letting a walker bite into her neck in the comic book, so I didn't expect to be around very long. The not-knowing-when was intriguing.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)
Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Why Zoe Saldaña says she 'wouldn't be upset' if Gamora never appeared in another Marvel film
Zoe Saldaña's greatest Guardians of the Galaxy nemesis wasn't Ronan the Accuser, Ego, or even Thanos: it was green paint. The actress, who stars as the no-nonsense assassin Gamora in the MCU, said she "wouldn't be upset" if she never had to put on Gamora's signature green body paint for another Marvel film again following the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.
Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”
Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.
