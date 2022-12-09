ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 15 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This 5-way football parlay pays out 25-1

The Houston Texans will have another opportunity to pull off an upset when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Houston nearly sprung the shocker of the season last week, losing to Dallas by four as a 17-point underdog. The Texans are 14-point home underdogs against Kansas City during the Week 15 NFL schedule. Kansas City has won six of its last seven games, so should you include the Chiefs in your Week 15 NFL predictions? Another big favorite on the NFL odds board is Philadelphia, which is a nine-point favorite against Chicago, one of the largest NFL spreads of the week. The Eagles have only lost one game this season and are coming off a 48-22 blowout win over the Giants. Which Week 15 NFL lines should you target with your Week 15 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 15 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Wemby Watch: Why Cade Cunningham's season-ending injury won't help Pistons' odds of drafting Victor Wembanyama

Before we resume our regularly scheduled programming surrounding future No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, we should kick things off today by sending well wishes to 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. The Detroit Pistons point guard will undergo surgery on his left shin that will end his season. Hopefully, he makes it back to the court at full strength next season. There are two questions we should address in the context of Wembanyama, though:
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from computer model

The San Francisco 49ers will try to clinch the NFC West with their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. San Francisco (9-4), which cruised to a 27-7 home win against Seattle in Week 2, leads the Seahawks (7-6) by two games with four remaining. The 49ers rolled to a 35-7 triumph over visiting Tampa Bay last Sunday behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who made his first career start due to injuries to Trey Lance (ankle) and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot). Seattle is coming off its third loss in four contests, a 30-24 home setback against Carolina.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain

Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Disappointing night in blowout loss

McCollum ended with 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 loss to Utah. Coming off of a 29-point effort against Phoenix on Sunday, McCollum struggled from the field Tuesday as the Pelicans essentially no-showed on the road. Since missing four games at the end of November due to COVID-19 protocols, McCollum is shooting just 37.8 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three (6-26 3Pt).
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Quiet again Tuesday

Gordon ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns. Gordon failed to score more than 15 points for the seventh consecutive game, continuing what has been a subpar season thus far. His name has been thrown around in trade rumors of late, something that seems to happen every season. The Rockets may be better off parting ways with him, if only to afford more playing time for some of their young pieces such as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington.
Suns' Dario Saric: Returns to bench Tuesday

Saric isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Rockets. Landry Shamet will replace Dario Saric in the starting five Tuesday. Saric posted five points, three rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during his third start of the season Sunday.
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Back to bench Wednesday

Beasley will come off the bench Wednesday against New Orleans, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. After starting the past three games, Beasley will return to his normal bench role with Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning. Beasley has averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 appearances off the bench this year.
Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization

The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report

Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for TNF

McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. McCaffrey has been playing through the knee injury for weeks now, and while Kyle Shanahan has been cautious in the second half of games while leading by multiple scores, the 49ers coach otherwise has unleashed McCaffrey to full effect. McCaffrey played 98 percent of offensive snaps in the first half of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, finishing with 153 yards and two TDs despite playing only 18 percent of snaps post-halftime. There's little doubt he'll be featured again Thursday night as the 49ers look to clinch the NFC West.
Celtics' Marcus Smart reveals he left court to vomit during game vs. Lakers

Boston Celtics point guard and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart revealed that he left Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in order to vomit. Smart, who scored 18 points and was 7-of-17 shooting including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation, has been battling an illness.
Murray State defeats Chicago State 66-65

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) Jacobi Wood's scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and helped Murray State defeat Chicago State 66-65 on Tuesday night. Wood was 8 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Racers (6-4). Damiree Burns scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Present for practice

Huntley (concussion) was on the field at Tuesday's practice and was seen throwing passes during the portion that was open to the media, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The Ravens won't release their first Week 15 injury report until later Tuesday, but Huntley's presence on the field suggests...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Surging Panthers, Lions still take QBs inside top 10; Steelers shore up offensive line

The NFC South is in shambles, but the Panthers have quietly won three of four and are playing stingy defense. Sam Darnold has done his part by not throwing interceptions. It's distinctly possible Carolina hosts a playoff game in a month. Regardless of all the positive coming out of the Panthers organization now, it probably needs to look at the quarterback position in the draft.
2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Patriots and Giants out

With just four weeks left to play in the season, there's still plenty of drama in the NFL playoff picture. Although the Eagles are running away with the top seed in the NFC, that's about the only thing that seems to be set in stone right now. Heading into Week 15, not only are 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff berths still up for grabs, but two divisions still seem to be wide open (the AFC North and the NFC South).

