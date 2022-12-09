Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
A ‘Chicago Med’ Departure, Series and Season Finales (‘Stargirl,’ ‘Amazing Race,’ ‘Reginald,’), Jane Curtin on ‘Conners’
One of Chicago Med’s original doctors departs with a wedding farewell. Gone for good after this week: The CW’s Stargirl. Season finales include The Amazing Race, returning to the U.S. for its final leg, and Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire. Comedy great Jane Curtin guests on ABC’s The Conners.
9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek
Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: The Finale Will Reveal All
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 7 will reveal all, including who dies during this outing of the HBO show. When does the finale air, and what can fans expect?
New Amsterdam Fans Have A Major Complaint About Season 5
When it comes to tried and true settings in the medium of television, few are as bulletproof as hospitals are. From classic medical dramas like "E.R.," "Chicago Hope," and "St. Elsewhere" to popular modern series like "The Good Doctor" and "Chicago Med," there hasn't been a shortage of this type of show in decades. Still, "New Amsterdam" has thrived by focusing on battling bureaucracy and giving patients what they truly deserve in one of the nation's oldest hospitals.
Married at First Sight Sets Season 16 Premiere Date, Unveils New Specials and 'Shocking Twists'
The hit matchmaking series will return to Lifetime on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Calling all Married at First Sight fans! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Lifetime matchmaking series will officially return with expanded 90-minute episodes for its "Sweet 16" season, premiering on Jan. 4. The 23-episode season will feature 10 Nashville-based singles — Airris, Jasmine, Christopher, Nicole, Clint, Gina, Mackinley, Domynique, Shaquille and Kirsten — who are ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series follows each couple as they tie the knot, head...
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
SheKnows
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
soaphub.com
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Troublemakers Return
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode
SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
ETOnline.com
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Will Sharpe on Ethan's Breaking Point and Intense Finale (Exclusive)
After debuting with a shocking season 1, The White Lotus returned with another "volcanic" installment as the HBO series moved from Hawaii to Sicily to follow an all-new group of guests staying at the luxury hotel. With season 2 of creator Mike White's Emmy-winning social satire about to come to a close, actor Will Sharpe is looking back on Ethan's journey over the past six episodes as he teases an exciting conclusion for his character.
Himbo, no they didn't: HBO Max cancels FBoy Island after 2 seasons
It's hard out there for a f---boy. Even harder now that they have one less place to congregate and ruin people's lives. EW has confirmed that HBO Max has canceled FBOY Island after two glorious, baby-oiled seasons. The reality competition series premiered in the would-be Hot Girl Summer of 2021...
Elite Daily
The White Lotus' Season Finale Promo Is Almost Too Much To Handle
It’s time for check-out, but not before the guests on The White Lotus experience an eruption that will rival Mount Etna. The tension has been building for everyone all throughout this twisted Sicilian getaway, and at long last, the White Lotus Season 2, Episode 7 promo promises major blow-ups. Not only will fans get the Ethan versus Cameron showdown they’ve been waiting for, but also, the finale will finally reveal Quentin’s master plan, unravel Lucia’s involvement with the Di Grasso men, and of course, explain who that body floating in the sea in the premiere was.
Jeff Probst addresses his future as Survivor host
Back in 2005, Jeff Probst almost left Survivor. During filming on season 12, Survivor: Panama, the host did not know if he would be snuffing his own torch at the end of that production cycle. Probst had other interests — having written and directed a taut and suspenseful film called...
Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 43’ episode 12: Tasty rewards, hidden idols at play and another blindside
The 12th episode of “Survivor 43” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Cody Assenmacher. The 35-year old from Honolulu, Hawaii was sent packing and became the sixth member of the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting Cody out? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode? SEE Cody Assenmacher (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘My heart is crushed, it is freaking crushed’ Top Moments of Episode 12: 1. Post Tribal Shenanigans: The name of Sami Layadi was still on the lips of the remaining...
‘The Amazing Race’: Has a ‘Big Brother’ Team Ever Won?
Contestants from the CBS reality competition series often cross over from show to show, but how many times has a 'Big Brother' player won 'The Amazing Race'?
SheKnows
As Bold & Beautiful Serves Finn a Nightmare Before Christmas, Tanner Novlan Unleashes His Inner Bad Boy
The CBS actor will be seen in a whole different light. Things are heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful now that Finn suspects that his bio mom faked her own death and is alive. And while he and Steffy are about to interrogate Deacon over Sheila’s latest disappearing act, Tanner Novlan will be seen as a very different character this weekend on the Hallmark Channel. The new premiere, Christmas Class Reunion, debuts on Saturday, December 10, at 8 pm, and stars the CBS fave as Devin opposite one of the network’s rising actresses Aimeé Teegarden as Elle.
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (December 8, 2022)? Episode details for ‘The System’
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (December 8, 2022)? YES. TV’s long-running crime procedural returns on Thursday night for its fall finale, titled “The System.” Here is how NBC describes the episode: “A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Price questions his faith in the justice system.” Watch the Season 22, Episode 9 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order.” Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always,...
Chicago Med EPs Preview Challenges Ahead of Ethan and April's Wedding
Yes, Chicago Med‘s Ethan and April are getting hitched in this Wednesday’s fall finale, but the lead-up to the big day is not without its hiccups. The episode (airing at 8/7c on NBC) marks longtime series regular Brian Tee’s final one as Dr. Ethan Choi, and the seeds for his exit were planted in the Season 8 premiere, when Yaya DaCosta reprised her role as Ethan’s ex April. The two then resumed their romantic relationship, and by the Nov. 16 installment, their friends and colleagues had received surprise invitations to their wedding. Ethan explained to Dr. Charles that his dad’s death...
NCIS Fans Are Thrilled Over Delilah's Return In Season 20
20 years into its run, "NCIS" has long relied on the likeability of its characters — combined with unique storylines — to get audiences to tune in, week after week (after week). Similar to other police procedurals, the series features a core group of characters that has evolved as the series progresses, and as such, plenty of romantic pairings have sparked up and fizzled out over the years, but Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), might be the healthiest couple on the show.
Entertainment Weekly
