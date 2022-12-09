Women in tech need better pay, mentorship, representation, experts say

St. Louis was recently voted as one of the lowest-ranking cities for women in tech and adjacent careers. Leslie Gill, founder of Rung for Women; and Bronwyn Morgan, founder of XEO Air, joined KMOX to talk about the issue, and how to bring more women into the industry.

Gill explained that in a survey of women in tech in the area, one of the biggest barriers women reported was regarding salary.

“The majority of the women that we surveyed in entry level positions, and about a quarter of the women who are in management positions don't make enough money to sustain their families,” she said. “So we're talking less than $40,000 a year.” She added, “They're not going in getting the same salary as, say, their male counterpart.”

One of the solutions, she said, is to have more women in leadership positions — especially women of color.

“Women of color in particular are over represented in those entry-level position positions, and completely underrepresented in leadership positions,” Gill said. “And so if you're a woman of color going in to apply for a job in tech and there's no one that looks like you, imagine the difficulty that you're going to have in advancement, and getting that sponsorship, that mentor mentorship, or other on-the-job training opportunities.”

Morgan explained that another big barrier for women — specifically Black women — is a lack of venture capital. Black women receive less than 1% of all venture capital funding, she explained.

Plus, she added, supporting young Black girls and women who want careers in STEM is key.

“STEM is so important and vital for just our country period. And all children — but girls specifically — who come up to me, many of them are very curious,” Morgan said. “They're studying very hard in school. They're using their time on the weekends in the evenings to learn coding. And one of the things that they need is more mentorship.”

Hear more about how to make space for women in tech from Leslie Gill and Bronwyn Morgan:

